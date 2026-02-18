Solid Earth Launches In-House Advertising Division to Unlock New Revenue Streams for MLS Partners Nationwide

MLSs face increasing pressure to provide more value without raising subscriber fees, Solid Earth’s new division offers a turnkey solution

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Earth, a pioneer in real estate technology and data security, today announced the launch of a dedicated in-house advertising sales division. This strategic expansion transforms Solid Earth into a comprehensive marketing partner, connecting vetted, high-quality brands with the 425,000+ real estate professionals within the Solid Earth ecosystem.

As Multiple Listing Services (MLSs) face increasing pressure to provide more value without raising subscriber fees, Solid Earth’s new division offers a turnkey solution for generating sustainable non-dues revenue.

Revenue Growth Without Compromise

Unlike broad-market advertising, Solid Earth’s model is built specifically for the high-integrity environment of the MLS. By managing the sales process in-house, Solid Earth ensures that every advertiser aligns with professional standards and enhances, rather than distracts from, the agent's daily workflow.

“Everything we build starts with our responsibility to MLSs and the professionals they serve,” said Eric Stegemann, CEO of Solid Earth. “Building this internal capability allows us to scale advertiser relationships in a way that’s responsible, transparent, and aligned with the long-term interests of our partners. We are creating sustainable revenue for our clients without compromising platform integrity.”



The Four-Pillar Approach to Professional Advertising

To maintain the "trusted advisor" status of the MLS, the new division operates under a rigorous vetting framework:

- Vetted Brand Selection: Only onboarding partners that provide genuine value to the real estate ecosystem (e.g., fintech, insurance, and prop-tech).

- Strategic Packaging: Tailored, high-impact placements across the Solid Earth dashboard and SSO properties.

- Professional Oversight: Strict guardrails ensure advertisements remain additive to the professional workflow.

- Full Compliance: Adherence to all local MLS guidelines and creative standards.

“MLS platforms represent some of the most trusted environments in real estate,” added Dave Murphey, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Solid Earth. “Our role is to bring high-quality brands into those environments in a way that respects the user experience and delivers real value to both the advertisers and the Realtor members.”

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a technology leader building future-ready, interoperable tools that enhance security, compliance, and efficiency across the real estate industry. Trusted by more than 425,000 users, Solid Earth provides secure, centralized access management and frictionless Single Sign-On (SSO) experiences via its Identity Provider (IDP) and Agent Dashboard.

Partnering with premier organizations, including Miami REALTORS®, MRED, BeachesMLS, RMLS, and the San Francisco Association of REALTORS®, Solid Earth streamlines daily workflows while strengthening enterprise-level data security.

