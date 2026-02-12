Tribus Group Announce Partnership with Roomvo to Elevate Property Marketing for Enterprise Real Estate Companies

With Roomvo’s interactive room visualization technology, brokerages and MLSs can now deliver richer media experiences that drive buyer engagement

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tribus Group subsidiaries Nautilent and Solid Earth, the leading industry provider of websites, single sign-on dashboards, and identity management for enterprise brokerages and MLSs, today announce the strategic partnership and integration with Roomvo, the leading visualization solution for home improvement and real estate industries. This integration empowers real estate firms to deliver more immersive and visually engaging home browsing experiences, directly from their listings.

By combining Nautilent’s centralized brand control and campaign deployment engine with Roomvo’s interactive room visualization technology, brokerages can now deliver richer media experiences that drive buyer engagement and differentiate listings in competitive markets. Roomvo is now fully available to all Nautilent and Solid Earth website customers.

"Real estate is evolving from simply viewing a space to truly experiencing it," said Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo. "By integrating with Nautilent, we are bringing the power of our proprietary AI visualization platform to the enterprise level. This partnership ensures that enterprise brokerages can deploy the Roomvo visualizer at scale, giving real estate agents a powerful tool to engage buyers, reduce purchase hesitation, and help clients visualize their future in a home, all while maintaining brand consistency."

“This partnership reflects our commitment to building a smarter, more scalable marketing ecosystem for enterprise brokerages,” said Anna Emerson, product manager at the Tribus Group. “Roomvo’s technology enhances the presentation layer, giving brokers and their agents new ways to tell the story of a space and do it faster, within a fully controlled brand environment.”

This integration delivers immersive listing experiences at scale by embedding Roomvo's advanced visualization directly inside listing images, eliminating the need for manual tools. This efficiency ensures a faster go-to-market since enriched visuals are automatically deployed across all Nautilent-managed marketing and property websites. Furthermore, you'll maintain consistent branding across all immersive media. Finally, the solution is Enterprise-Ready, built for scalability, SSO environments, and flexible brokerage operations.

The integration is available for Nautilent and Solid Earth enterprise clients. For more information or to request a demo, visit nautilent.com or solidearth.com.

About Nautilent

At Nautilent, we are more than just a software provider - we are your partners in success. Our exclusive focus on the top 500 brokerages sets us apart in the industry, allowing us to tailor our solutions to meet the unique needs and demands of the most discerning clients. This coupled with the fact that our organization consistently sets the bar in both agent adoption and service, means that if you're in the top 500 brokerages, you have just one choice when you expect more than average.

About Roomvo

Roomvo is the leading visualization platform for both the home decor and real estate industries, with millions of consumers using the platform on a monthly basis. Leveraging its proprietary technology, Roomvo empowers real estate professionals, homebuyers, and homeowners to effortlessly reimagine spaces—whether by previewing home decor products in their own rooms or visualizing potential homes. With a proven track record of increasing sales, and as a four-time Deloitte Technology Fast 500 winner, Roomvo is at the forefront of visual innovation across global markets. Visit get.roomvo.com/realestate or email hello@roomvo.com to learn more.

