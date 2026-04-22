Crosschq Launches Advanced Fraud Prevention and AI Fluency Modules in 360 Reference Checking Platform

New capabilities transform reference checks into a critical layer of hiring security and AI-era candidate intelligence

You might think candidate fraud isn’t a big deal until it becomes the biggest issue your company has ever faced. Every enterprise will be investing in hiring security in the next 24 months.” — Tim Sackett, President of HRU Technical Resources

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform, today announced the launch of major new capabilities within its reference checking solution, including advanced fraud detection and AI fluency assessment modules. These enhancements redefine reference checking from a backward-looking validation step into a forward-looking system for identifying risk and predicting success in an AI-driven workforce.As candidate fraud accelerates and AI reshapes how work gets done, traditional reference checks are no longer sufficient. Crosschq’s latest release directly addresses both challenges by embedding real-time fraud intelligence and modern performance signals into the reference checking process.Introducing Advanced Fraud Prevention in Reference CheckingCandidate fraud is no longer a fringe issue. From fabricated references to AI-assisted impersonation, hiring teams are increasingly exposed to risks that legacy workflows were never designed to detect.Crosschq’s new fraud prevention capabilities surface risk signals across four core dimensions:Reference Legitimacy — Validates that references are real and credible using email and phone intelligence, LinkedIn employment alignment, and optional government identity verificationReference-Raised Concerns — Flags critical risk indicators including non-recommendations, terminations, and ethical or safety concernsSuspicious Activity Detection — Identifies technical anomalies such as shared devices, VPN usage, and overlapping IP addresses that may indicate manipulation or impersonationIdentity Verification — Provides identity assurance aligned to IAL2 security standards through partners such as ID.me, bringing high-confidence identity validation directly into the hiring workflowAll signals are embedded directly within the reference checking workflow, giving hiring teams a unified, real-time risk profile alongside traditional candidate insights.“You might think candidate fraud isn’t a big deal until it becomes the biggest issue your company has ever faced,” said Tim Sackett, President of HRU Technical Resources. “Every enterprise will be investing in hiring security in the next 24 months.”Introducing AI Fluency Signals for the Modern WorkforceIn parallel, Crosschq is introducing a new class of reference check questions designed to assess candidate AI fluency — an increasingly critical predictor of on-the-job success.These new modules evaluate:-How candidates use AI tools in real work environments-Their ability to adapt to AI-driven workflows-How peers and managers perceive their effectiveness working alongside AIAs organizations rapidly adopt AI across functions, understanding a candidate’s ability to operate in this new paradigm is becoming essential.“The ability to work effectively with AI is quickly becoming one of the strongest predictors of employee success, yet most hiring processes don’t measure it,” said Dr. Heather Myers, Crosschq Chief Scientific Officer. “By embedding AI fluency into reference data, we’re capturing real-world behavioral signals that resumes and interviews do not surface.”Redefining Reference Checking for the AI EraTogether, these innovations mark a fundamental shift in how reference checks are used:From compliance → to intelligenceFrom validation → to risk detectionFrom historical review → to predictive insightReference checking is no longer just about confirming the past. It is becoming a critical system for securing the hiring process and identifying candidates who will succeed in an AI-powered future.About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform building the foundation model for hiring and defining the Quality of Hire category. By training proprietary models on more than 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq enables organizations to predict and improve hiring success.The platform delivers a unified suite of solutions including AI interview screening, assessments, reference checks, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced analytics all integrated with leading systems such as Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Salesforce, Paradox, and iCIMS.Crosschq is trusted by organizations including Deloitte, McDonalds, Whole Foods, Pinterest, WPP, Dish, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best in Business honoree for its commitment to ethical AI.

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