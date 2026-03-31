Crosschq Announces Acquisition of Traitify to Integrate Scientific Assessments into Its AI Hiring Intelligence Platform

Expanded data signals supercharge Crosschq’s outcome-trained foundation model for hiring and further defines the Quality of Hire category

By combining Traitify’s scientific foundation with our outcome-trained models, we are enabling companies to predict and improve hiring outcomes at scale.” — Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq today announced the acquisition of Traitify , a leading assessment platform for frontline and high-volume hiring, advancing its mission to build the industry’s first outcome-trained foundation model for hiring.The acquisition enables organizations to work with a single platform to assess candidates continuously across the entire hiring lifecycle, from application through offer, and predict quality of hire before a hiring decision is made.“Hiring is moving from a process optimization problem to an outcomes problem,” said Madeline Laurano from Aptitude Research. “Most solutions still focus on workflow efficiency or isolated signals. By combining scientifically validated assessments with real-world outcome data, Crosschq is building a system that can predict hiring success, particularly in high-volume and frontline environments.”Traitify’s assessments are built on established industrial-organizational psychology frameworks, including the Big Five, and are designed with rigorous standards for validity, reliability, and fairness. This stands in contrast to a growing wave of AI hiring tools that rely on unvalidated signals or opaque models with limited predictive power.“Not all AI in hiring is created equal,” said Heather Myers, Ph.D., Chief Scientist at Traitify. “Our work has always been grounded in scientific rigor and validated measurement. Combining that foundation with Crosschq’s outcome data creates a system that can meaningfully predict how candidates will perform and strengthens the ability to predict quality of hire.”With the addition of Traitify, organizations can embed scientifically validated behavioral data directly into hiring workflows, combining it with AI interviews, reference checks, fraud detection, and post-hire outcomes to generate a unified prediction of quality of hire.“The acquisition of Traitify by Crosschq represents a powerful step forward in aligning science-backed candidate insights with real business outcomes,” said Darnell Hill, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at AAA Mountain West Group. “At AAA, we value this partnership because it seamlessly connects candidate assessments to our quality of hire model, enabling us to move beyond intuition to data-driven hiring decisions. This integration strengthens our ability to identify top talent, improve long-term performance, and drive measurable impact across the enterprise.”Scaling Outcome-Driven Hiring into the $600B+ Frontline Labor MarketThis end-to-end approach is particularly powerful in frontline hiring, where volume is high and traditional evaluation methods have lacked structure and measurement.With the addition of Traitify, Crosschq expands into the $600B+ frontline labor market, bringing its outcome-driven model to the largest segment of the global workforce. Frontline workers represent over 80% of the workforce, with approximately 70 million hires made annually in the U.S. alone. On average, fewer than 50% of new frontline hires remain after one year, and in some industries turnover exceeds 100%, reflecting a structural inefficiency in hiring where roles are repeatedly refilled rather than consistently matched to long-term success.A Unified, End-to-End Hiring Intelligence PlatformCrosschq enables organizations to evaluate candidates continuously across the entire hiring lifecycle, from initial application through final offer decision, within a single platform.By consolidating capabilities traditionally spread across multiple vendors, customers can:-Deliver interactive realistic job previews-Measure personality and cognitive fit-Conduct AI interviews and gather live interview intelligence-Validate candidates skills through reference checks-Detect fraud and verify identity-Connect hiring decisions to quality of hire analyticsUnlike traditional systems that manage hiring activity, Crosschq is designed to measure and improve hiring outcomes. Every interaction feeds a continuous learning loop tied to real new hire performance data, enabling each customer to build a company-specific foundation model.“Hiring has been one of the last major business processes without a true system of record for outcomes,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “By combining Traitify’s scientific foundation with our outcome-trained models, we are enabling companies to predict and improve hiring outcomes at scale.”About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform building the foundation model for hiring and defining the Quality of Hire category. By training proprietary models on more than 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, the platform enables organizations to predict and improve hiring success. Crosschq delivers a unified suite of solutions including AI interview screening, assessments, reference checks, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced analytics, all integrated with more than 40 partners including Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Salesforce, Paradox, and iCIMS. Trusted by organizations such as Deloitte, Pinterest, WPP, Dish Network, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, Crosschq has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best in Business honoree for its commitment to ethical AI.About TraitifyTraitify is a leading assessment platform built on industrial-organizational psychology, helping organizations predict candidate fit and performance at scale. It delivers scientifically validated behavioral and cognitive assessments designed for speed and engagement, enabling candidates to complete assessments in minutes while maintaining high reliability and predictive validity. The platform has powered more than 50 million assessments globally with completion rates exceeding 95% and is trusted by more than 200 organizations across high-volume hiring industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, and manufacturing, with customers such as McDonald’s, Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Coca-Cola, and Safelite.

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