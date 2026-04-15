Crosschq Hires Hector Selberis as Chief Revenue Officer to Champion Quality of Hire and Drive Revenue Growth

Selberis joins Crosschq to lead revenue-generating efforts and help global talent acquisition teams unlock the power of AI-driven Hiring Intelligence

We’re building a company that believes the best hire is the right hire and that every great team is built one quality decision at a time.” — Mike Fitzsimmons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crosschq , the leading hiring intelligence platform supporting global talent acquisition teams today announced the addition of Hector Selberis as Chief Revenue Officer.Selberis joins Crosschq from SAP, where he held successive leadership roles of expanding scope. Most recently, as Senior Industry Account Director, he led cross-functional teams covering Consumer, Retail, and Life Sciences in the Western US. Prior to that, he spent four years in Strategic Accounts for SAP SuccessFactors, partnering with some of SAP’s largest global enterprise customers to drive adoption and expansion of its human experience management suite.Before SAP, Selberis served as a sales leader at Eightfold, where he built and led a team of Account Executives focused on mid-market and lower enterprise accounts across North America. His time at Eightfold gave him firsthand experience of the rapidly evolving AI-driven HR technology market, experience that directly informs his vision for how Crosschq can accelerate its go-to-market in an increasingly competitive landscape. Uniquely, Selberis has also led talent acquisition teams at multiple organizations, where he scaled and developed talent to aid in a successful exit.“We’re building a company that believes the best hire is the right hire and that every great team is built one quality decision at a time. We’ve built what we believe is the most powerful and outcome-focused hiring intelligence platform in the market, but accelerating growth requires more than great technology,” said Michael Fitzsimmons, Crosschq’s founder and CEO.“Hector has spent his career at the forefront of enterprise HR technology. He knows this market, he knows these buyers, and he knows how to build teams that win. We’re thrilled to bring his leadership to Crosschq at such a pivotal moment in our growth.”A Career Built at the Intersection of Enterprise Sales and HR TechnologySelberis’s background is notable for its depth in the HR technology space specifically. His tenure at SAP SuccessFactors gave him intimate knowledge of how the world’s largest enterprises think about workforce management, talent acquisition, and people analytics, the same strategic priorities that Crosschq’s platform is purpose-built to address. Leading large teams across major industry verticals at SAP further sharpened his ability to manage large, complex sales organizations and align go-to-market strategy with customer outcomes.His earlier experience at Eightfold brings an additional dimension: a proven track record in AI-native HR technology, where he helped introduce a then-emerging category of talent intelligence to mid-market and enterprise buyers across North America. That combination of enterprise scale and AI-forward market development makes Selberis uniquely positioned to accelerate Crosschq’s commercial momentum.“Having spent years working with global enterprises through SAP SuccessFactors, I’ve seen firsthand how much organizations struggle to connect their hiring activity to actual business outcomes and how much they need a solution that does exactly that,” Selberis said. “The science behind Crosschq is real, the outcomes are measurable, and the market need is enormous. It is rare to find an HR tech company with this level of product conviction and this much room to grow. I’m excited to build something special here.”About CrosschqCrosschq is the AI-powered Hiring Intelligence platform building the foundation model for hiring and defining the Quality of Hire category. By training proprietary models on more than 200 million real-world hiring outcomes, Crosschq enables organizations to predict and improve hiring success. The platform delivers a unified suite of solutions including AI interview screening, assessments, reference checks, fraud detection, interview intelligence, and advanced analytics all integrated with leading systems such as Workday, SAP, Oracle, Greenhouse, Salesforce, Paradox, and iCIMS. Crosschq is trusted by organizations including Deloitte, McDonalds, Whole Foods, Pinterest, WPP, Dish, ADT, AAA, and Allegis, and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best in Business honoree for its commitment to ethical AI.

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