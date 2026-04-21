D.C. Courts Release 2025 Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll

Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby of the D.C. Court of Appeals and Chief Judge Milton C. Lee, Jr., of the D.C. Superior Court have released the 15th annual Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll, recognizing D.C. Bar members and others authorized to perform pro bono legal work in the District who completed 50 hours or more of pro bono service last year.

For 2025, a record-breaking 6,052 attorneys reported performing 50 hours or more of pro bono legal work – with 57% of those attorneys reporting 100 or more pro bono hours, qualifying them for recognition on the High Honor Roll. This marks a significant increase in the number of enrollees from previous years. The 2025 honorees reflect a diverse cross-section of the legal community, representing more than 180 law firms, solo practices, government agencies, corporations, associations, nonprofit organizations, and academic institutions.

“We see up close the challenges that individuals face when navigating the legal system on their own because they cannot afford a lawyer,” wrote the Chief Judges in a joint letter to the 2025 honorees. “Pro bono participation is simply indispensable to the efficient functioning of our civil justice system. We are encouraged by the record-breaking number of lawyers qualifying for the 2025 Honor Roll and know that more pro bono legal work translates into more District residents receiving much-needed help, as well as increased access to justice in our community.”



The D.C. Courts established the Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll in 2011. Since then it has continued annually – with support from the D.C. Access to Justice Commission, the D.C. Bar Pro Bono Center, and the D.C. Bar – to recognize the contributions made by lawyers providing pro bono legal services to those who cannot afford counsel, and to disadvantaged small businesses and community-based nonprofits.

“Pro bono service not only changes individual lives – it strengthens families and communities, protects fundamental rights, and reinforces public trust in our legal system. Whether assisting clients facing urgent legal challenges, supporting community organizations and small businesses, or contributing to systemic reform efforts, your work has a lasting and profound impact,” said the Chief Judges in recognizing to the honorees. “Your dedication of time, expertise, and resources to individuals and communities who would otherwise go without legal representation reflects the highest ideals of the legal profession.”

In addition to this recognition from the D.C. Courts, Capital Pro Bono Honor Roll members satisfy their professional obligation under Rule 6.1 of the D.C. Rules of Professional Conduct to perform 50 hours or more of pro bono service each year.



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