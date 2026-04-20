Child Care Center Hosts Successful 3rd Annual Week of the Young Child

From April 13th through April 17th, the DC Courts Child Care Center hosted a number of exciting events in honor of national The Week of the Young Child!

The Center spotlighted an information day to share the free services offered to the public, as well as the services offered for staff members. The Center also hosted a tabling event with more than a dozen organizations and other DC Courts' services that support Washington, D.C.'s families, as well as a rousing book giveaway!

Passers by, from smiling staff members to curious parents and their children, visited the Moultrie Courthouse throughout the week to visit the Center and to learn about the many resources available to local families.

Thank you to everyone who had a hand in making these events a success! Learn more about how the DC Courts Child Care Center serves families in your neighborhood.