Priority Hospital Group Nurses Hailed as Heroes

Exemplary Dedication of Long-Term Acute Care Hospital Staff Highlights the Importance of Specialized Care Facilities as Community Health and Safety Anchors.

The actions of Nurses Arnold, Crain, and Walker perfectly exemplify the profound dedication found within Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals.” — Mark Rice

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priority Hospital Group , a regional leader in Long-Term Acute Care (LTACH), celebrates the extraordinary heroism and dedication of three of its nurses in Hot Springs, Arkansas; Ashley Arnold, Jerri-Lynn Crain, and Emily Walker. Their swift and composed actions were instrumental in the successful, safe resolution of a potentially life-threatening hostage situation in 2024.The incident began when Nurse Arnold's exceptional care, which extends "beyond the immediate clinical setting", proved pivotal. Noticing the extended absence of a family member who regularly visited one of her patients, her concern led her to check on their well-being, alerting the Malvern, Arkansas police to the situation. Her compassion initiated the case and led to the victim reaching out to Nurse Arnold directly for help. Despite her demanding duties, Nurse Arnold immediately provided crucial information and maintained continuous communication with Lieutenant Clay Coke throughout the entirety of the incident.Nurses Crain and Walker provided vital support during the crisis, communicating by phone with both the victim and the captor. They demonstrated outstanding dedication by taking turns managing the call so that one nurse could maintain uninterrupted care for her other patients while the other was actively engaged in the situation. Throughout the incident, they remained calm, developed ideas for a peaceful resolution, and relayed critical, real-time information back to Nurse Arnold, who was coordinating with law enforcement.Lieutenant Coke, Narcotic Investigations Division of the Malvern Police Department, later recognized their exemplary professionalism in a letter, noting that the combined efforts of the three Priority Hospital Group nurses helped police track the movements of the suspect and the victim, leading to a safe and successful resolution.“The actions of Nurses Arnold, Crain, and Walker perfectly exemplify the profound dedication found within Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals,” said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group. “Our long-term care facilities are not just places for complex medical recovery; they are staffed by compassionate professionals who are deeply integrated into the fabric of community safety and well-being. Their willingness to act under pressure underscores the vital role our specialized care teams play both inside and outside the hospital walls.”Priority Hospital Group is proud to operate eight LTACHs across the Southern United States, providing specialized, extended-stay care for medically complex patients, including ventilator management, advanced wound care, and intensive rehabilitation.About Priority Hospital GroupHeadquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group is a leading inpatient and post-acute hospital management company. The organization operates eight Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals across the Southern United States, maintaining a commitment to superior patient outcomes for patients with

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