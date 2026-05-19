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Ugly Mug Marketing Acquires Marketing Services Arm of Insurance Funnels

Ugly Mug Marketing will assume responsibility for all marketing services for Insurance Funnels clients.

Ugly Mug Marketing Acquires Marketing Services Arm of Insurance Funnels”
— Wayne Mullins
ALEXANDRIA, LA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance Funnels has announced the partial sale of its business to Ugly Mug Marketing (UMM), a boutique marketing firm based in Alexandria, Louisiana. As part of the agreement, Ugly Mug Marketing will assume responsibility for all marketing services for Insurance Funnels clients.

Insurance Funnels will continue to own and operate its training and education offerings, including the Insurance Agent Summit. This transition allows each organization to stay focused on its core strengths while ensuring clients continue receiving specialized, high quality support.

“I’ve known the founder and team at Ugly Mug Marketing for nearly ten years, and I trust them completely,” said Josh Monen, owner of Insurance Funnels. “They care deeply about results and relationships, and I know our clients will be in excellent hands.”

“We’re honored by the trust Josh and the Insurance Funnels team have placed in us,” said Wayne Mullins, founder and CEO of Ugly Mug Marketing. “Our responsibility is to continue the great results Josh and the Insurance Funnels team have delivered, with the same care and commitment clients expect.”

Ugly Mug Marketing is known for its results driven approach to marketing, helping businesses align strategy, execution, and accountability to produce measurable outcomes. The firm emphasizes transparency, responsiveness, and long term partnerships.

This transition reflects a shared commitment by both organizations to deliver focused expertise, clear ownership, and an elevated client experience.

About Ugly Mug Marketing

Ugly Mug Marketing is a boutique marketing agency based in Alexandria, Louisiana. The firm helps businesses grow revenue and reduce stress by aligning marketing, sales, and customer experience around clear goals and measurable results.

About Insurance Funnels

Insurance Funnels provides training, education, and events for insurance agents, including the Insurance Agent Summit. The company focuses on equipping agents with proven strategies to grow and scale their businesses.

Ugly Mug Marketing
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Ugly Mug Marketing Acquires Marketing Services Arm of Insurance Funnels

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