Priority Hospital Group joins hospitals across the nation in celebrating National Hospital Week, May 10 - 16

Priority Hospital Group (PHG), a regional leader in specialized long-term acute care, joins hospitals across the nation in celebrating National Hospital Week

In celebrating National Hospital Week, we are primarily celebrating our people. Their decades of dedication and expertise are the cornerstone of our success. ” — Mark Rice

BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Hospital Week, May 10th - 16th, is an opportunity to highlight the vital importance of Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals (LTACHs). Priority Hospital Group specializes in providing complex and individualized care for patients with intricate medical needs who require extended hospitalization, such as ventilator management and weaning, complex physical rehabilitation, and advanced wound care. This specialized, high-acuity environment is critical for patients to regain independence and return to their daily lives, families, and communities.Priority Hospital Group’s commitment to superior patient outcomes is carried out across its network of facilities located across the Southern United States. Priority Hospital Group’s locations include:• Alabama: North Alabama Specialty Hospital (Huntsville)• Arkansas: Arkansas Extended Care Hospital (Fort Smith and Hot Springs)• Louisiana: Acadia Extended Care (Crowley), Riverside Hospital of Louisiana (Alexandria), Louisiana Extended Care Hospital Lafayette (Lafayette), and Specialty Hospital Monroe (Monroe)• Texas: Mid Jefferson Extended Care Hospital (Beaumont, TX)The high level of specialized care provided by Priority Hospital Group is a direct result of its long-term employees, whose dedication reflects a deep commitment to the communities they serve. Priority Hospital Group is proud to recognize team members who have dedicated decades of service to patient care, such as employees at the Fort Smith facility with over 20 years of service, including a Clinical Liaison who was the first nurse hired in 2003, and a night shift Certified Nursing Assistant who was recognized as the LHC LTAC Division Employee of the Year. Similarly, the Arkansas Extended Care Hospital in Hot Springs has employees with 25-27 years of service, demonstrating the enduring tenure and expertise of the staff. This continued service ensures consistency, clinical excellence, and a compassionate, patient-centered approach to recovery.“In celebrating National Hospital Week, we are primarily celebrating our people,” said Mark Rice, President of Priority Hospital Group. “Their decades of dedication and expertise are the cornerstone of our success. Their commitment reflects the core mission of Priority Hospital Group—to provide the highest level of Long-Term Acute Care and help our most complex patients achieve profound healing and regain their independence.”About Priority Hospital GroupHeadquartered in Bossier City, Louisiana, Priority Hospital Group is a leading regional healthcare organization specializing in Long-Term Acute Care Hospitals and inpatient physical rehabilitation services across Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Priority Hospital Group is dedicated to serving medically complex patients with services focused on ventilator management, complex physical rehabilitation, and advanced wound care.

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