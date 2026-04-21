MyboxExpress Inc. Launches Digital Freight and Forwarding Platform With Transparent Rate Tools for U.S. Shippers

Edison-based MyboxExpress Inc. introduces an online freight forwarding service featuring upfront pricing, real-time tracking, and self-service booking.

We built this service so that businesses can price, book, and track freight without guessing what the final invoice will look like” — Rickey Kiser

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyboxExpress Inc ., a newly formed New Jersey corporation, has officially launched its digital freight and forwarding platform at myboxexpress .com. The company offers domestic and international shipping services designed for business teams that need clear pricing, structured execution, and full shipment visibility from booking through delivery.The freight forwarding industry has long operated on manual quoting processes, fragmented communication channels, and invoices that rarely match original estimates. For small and mid-sized shippers without dedicated logistics departments, this creates unpredictable costs, delayed decision-making, and limited accountability when shipments deviate from plan. MyboxExpress Inc. was built to address these pain points directly.Founded in March 2026, MyboxExpress Inc. enters the market with a digital-first operating model that moves freight management away from phone calls, scattered emails, and opaque quotes. Through its online platform, clients can model shipping lanes, compare service levels, review itemized rate breakdowns, and book shipments without waiting for a manual response from a sales team. Every assumption behind a rate, including distance, access requirements, and service windows, is visible before a booking is confirmed.The company provides a range of logistics capabilities including parcel forwarding , customs brokerage, fulfillment, transportation management, transload services, and warehousing. Each service is accessible through a unified client dashboard that displays active and completed jobs, milestone updates, pickup confirmations, and proof-of-delivery documentation attached directly to the shipment record. Exception notes and accessorial charges are logged in real time, giving clients an auditable trail for every shipment.A core feature of the platform is the self-service rate calculator, which allows shippers to input dimensions, origin and destination points, and preferred service windows to receive a detailed cost estimate. The tool is designed to align operations and finance teams around a single quote before capacity is committed. Saved estimates can be shared internally for approval workflows or reused as templates for recurring lanes.MyboxExpress Inc. operates from Edison, New Jersey, positioning itself to serve shippers across the tri-state area and beyond. The company focuses on recurring lane standardization, helping clients build reusable booking templates that reduce repetitive setup work as shipment volumes grow. For teams managing multiple SKUs or variable route patterns, the platform offers structured playbooks that document handling requirements and delivery constraints per lane."We built this service so that businesses can price, book, and track freight without guessing what the final invoice will look like," said Rickey Kiser, CEO of MyboxExpress Inc.The platform is now live and accepting new client registrations at myboxexpress.com.

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