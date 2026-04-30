SCI Supply Hub Launches Request-Based B2B Product Sourcing Service in New York

New York-based SCI Supply Hub Inc has launched a request-based B2B sourcing service for businesses with specific procurement requirements.

Many business purchases depend on specification, timing, and budget at once. We handle the sourcing work directly, based on the requirements the client provides” — Robert Streit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCI Supply Hub Inc has launched a request-based B2B product sourcing service designed for businesses that need help locating specific products through a structured procurement process. The company, headquartered in Manhattan, accepts sourcing inquiries directly from business buyers and handles supplier identification internally rather than directing clients toward public platforms or general directories.Business procurement often requires more than a quick online search. Suitable products may depend on specification, quantity, budget, timing, delivery conditions, or acceptable alternatives — variables that are difficult to resolve through fragmented supplier channels. SCI Supply Hub was set up to take on that search work on behalf of buyers who would rather submit a defined request than spend internal hours navigating multiple sources.The service operates on a structured workflow. A client submits a sourcing request that includes the product needed, quantity, budget range, delivery location, timeline, and any technical or commercial requirements. SCI Supply Hub then reviews the submission for scope and feasibility, searches across its sourcing channels, and identifies options that align with the request before presenting them for the client's review.The company supports business buyers across several categories, including contractors and project teams working under timing and specification constraints, industrial operations and maintenance groups handling replacement and continuity-related procurement, commercial procurement teams managing budget-aligned product searches, and businesses with recurring or hard-to-fill sourcing needs."Many business purchases depend on specification, timing, and budget at once. We handle the sourcing work directly, based on the requirements the client provides," said Robert Streit, CEO of SCI Supply Hub Inc.SCI Supply Hub is currently accepting sourcing requests from U.S.-based business buyers. Each request is reviewed individually, and sourcing outcomes depend on the quality of the submission, market availability, and the requirements of the specific purchase.About SCI Supply Hub IncSCI Supply Hub Inc is a B2B product sourcing service headquartered in New York. The company accepts sourcing requests directly from business buyers and handles supplier identification, product search, and procurement support through a structured internal process. SCI Supply Hub is led by CEO Robert Streit and serves clients across the United States.

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