Iron Lot Auto Inc Launches Online Auction Platform for Bank-Repossessed Vehicles, Boats, and Equipment

New Michigan-based marketplace connects buyers and dealers to bank-released vehicles, boats, and equipment with verified titles and insured delivery.

Buyers shouldn't pay a dealer markup for a vehicle a bank just needs to move. We make that inventory directly accessible.” — Sean Rochlen

ROMULUS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron Lot Auto Inc , a newly incorporated Michigan auction company , has launched an online marketplace that gives independent dealers and private buyers direct access to bank-repossessed and off-lease vehicles, boats, and equipment.The platform sources its inventory directly from banks, lenders, and fleet operators rather than from resellers or wholesale intermediaries. By removing the layers that typically sit between an institutional seller and the end buyer, Iron Lot Auto aims to make recovered assets available at prices set by genuine market demand instead of a dealer's margin.Each listing is backed by verified ownership documentation and a detailed condition report that discloses mileage, specifications, service history, and any known flaws. Buyers can place a live bid or use a fixed Buy Now price, settle by bank wire within 24 hours of the auction closing, and have the vehicle delivered through a fully insured, door-to-door service that includes the first 1,000 miles at no additional cost.The company's inventory spans a wide range of categories, from late-model sedans, trucks, and electric vehicles to classic American muscle cars, recreational vehicles, powerboats, sailing yachts, and heavy and utility equipment. New lots are released each week as financial institutions liquidate recovered assets."Buyers shouldn't pay a dealer markup for a vehicle a bank just needs to move," said Sean Rochlen, Chief Executive Officer of Iron Lot Auto Inc. "We make that inventory directly accessible."Iron Lot Auto says its model is designed to serve two audiences at once: independent dealers searching for clean, well-documented stock to resell, and individual buyers who want auction-level pricing without navigating a traditional dealer-only auction house. To support both, every transaction is covered by a six-month warranty and built-in buyer protections intended to remove the uncertainty often associated with repossessed-asset sales.The platform is now live, with bidding open to registered users across the United States.About Iron Lot Auto IncIron Lot Auto Inc is a Michigan-based online auction company specializing in bank-repossessed and off-lease vehicles, boats, and equipment sourced directly from banks, lenders, and fleet operators. The company provides verified ownership records, documented condition reports, and fully insured nationwide delivery, serving both independent dealers and private buyers.

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