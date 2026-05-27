Kendall FL Auto Inc Launches Online Used-Vehicle Dealership With Nationwide Delivery

New Jacksonville-based dealership offers inspected used vehicles, fully online purchasing, and delivery to customers in all 50 states.

We built Kendall FL Auto so anyone, anywhere in the country, can buy a vehicle they trust without ever setting foot on a dealership lot.” — Marvin Harris

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kendall FL Auto Inc, a newly established Florida used-vehicle dealership , has launched operations with a fully online car-buying experience and vehicle delivery to customers across all 50 states. Based in Jacksonville, the company was formed to make buying a quality used vehicle simpler, more transparent, and accessible no matter where a buyer happens to live.The dealership operates on a straightforward principle: the car a customer sees online should be exactly the car that arrives. Every vehicle in the Kendall FL Auto inventory is inspected before it is listed, with clear specifications, honest condition details, and pricing stated up front. The selection spans a broad range of needs, from trucks and full-size SUVs to family sedans and performance vehicles, giving shoppers meaningful choice without the pressure of a traditional showroom.The entire purchase can be completed without visiting a physical lot. Customers browse the inventory, review detailed listings, arrange financing, and finalize their purchase online. Once a deal is complete, the company manages transport directly to the buyer, removing the long-standing barrier of geography from the car-buying process."We built Kendall FL Auto so anyone, anywhere in the country, can buy a vehicle they trust without ever setting foot on a dealership lot," said Marvin Harris, CEO of Kendall FL Auto Inc Nationwide delivery is central to the company's model. Rather than limiting buyers to whatever happens to sit on a nearby lot, Kendall FL Auto ships purchased vehicles from Jacksonville to the customer's driveway, in any state. For many buyers, that means access to a wider, better-matched selection than their local market can offer.The company also gives customers a way to move on from their current vehicle. Through an instant cash offer tool, owners can receive a valuation and sell their car from home, or apply that value toward a purchase as a trade-in, all without an in-person appraisal.For Kendall FL Auto, the launch reflects a broader shift in how people prefer to buy. Shoppers increasingly expect the same clarity, convenience, and confidence online that they would demand in any other major purchase. By pairing inspected inventory and transparent pricing with a fully digital process and nationwide delivery, the company aims to meet that expectation across the used-vehicle market.Kendall FL Auto Inc is now accepting customers nationwide and continues to expand its inventory across trucks, SUVs, sedans, and performance vehicles.ABOUT KENDALL FL AUTO INC:Kendall FL Auto Inc is a Florida-based used-vehicle dealership offering a fully online buying experience and nationwide delivery to all 50 states. The company focuses on inspected inventory, transparent pricing, and a straightforward purchase process from selection to delivery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.