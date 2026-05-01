Charter Oak State College Announces 2026 Commencement

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

Commencement Ceremony to be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, Hartford, CT May 21, 2026

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College Connecticut’s public online college , will hold its 2026 Commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM, ET. The annual celebration of graduates will be held at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT. Degrees will be conferred to 655 students.This year’s Commencement Speaker and Honorary Degree Recipient will be Kristen Fox, CEO of the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF), Washington, DC.Kendra McDonald was selected to represent the graduating class as the 2026 Student Speaker. She is a resident of Middletown, CT and is graduating with a Nursing: RN/ADN to BSN degree.The entire event will be streamed live for graduates and their families who are unable to attend or prefer to celebrate at home.Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, and Curriculum and Instruction. Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

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