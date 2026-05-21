Charter Oak State College Awards Degrees to Class of 2026

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning Graduates seated in commencement auditorium

Charter Oak State College awards over 650 Degrees to Class of 2026

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College www.CharterOak.edu ), Connecticut’s public online college , presented its Class of 2026 this evening, Thursday, May 21, 2026, 6:30PM ET at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts in Hartford, CT. Over 650 members of the Class of 2026 were awarded degrees.Kristen Fox, CEO of the Business-Higher Education Forum (BHEF), Washington, DC was the Commencement Speaker and Honorary Degree Recipient. The event was streamed live for those unable to attend in person.Charter Oak State College President, Ed Klonoski addressed the graduates. In his remarks, President Klonoski congratulated the graduates for pursuing a college education as working adults with busy lives and family responsibilities.Klonoski noted their non-traditional path to a college degree with many of life’s significant moments taking priority, but that “today their college graduation was another marker along that road.” He encouraged the graduates to continue contributing to the larger world with their newly developed skills and to be proud of their accomplishments.The Student Speaker was Kendra McDonald of Middletown, CT. She received a Nursing: RN/ADN to BSN degree. The Registered Nurse talked to her class about resilience. She shared her story of how juggling work, school, and raising three children taught her to stay committed to set a good example. She thanked Charter Oak for turning her years of hard work and sacrifice into real achievement. She encouraged her fellow students “to take perseverance, compassion, and determination with them into whatever comes next”.The Class of 2026 featured graduates who range in age from 18 to 68 with the average age of 35, from 27 states.Charter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, Curriculum and Instruction, and Integrated Early Childhood/Elementary and Special Education (B-G3). Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

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