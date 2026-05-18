Charter Oak State College Hosts Virtual Undergraduate Programs Open House June 10

Charter Oak State College. A Higher Degree of Online Learning

Charter Oak State College offers Undergraduate virtual Open House featuring career-focused, online degree programs

NEW BRITAIN, CT, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Oak State College (www.CharterOak.edu/UG) offers a virtual Undergraduate Open House Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 5:30 PM ET via Zoom for prospective students. Learn about the College and its high-value, affordable, ONLINE degree programs. All event attendees apply free.The online College offers career-focused degrees and certificates in majors such as Business Administration, Data Analytics, Social Work, Health Information Management, RN/ADN to BSN, Marketing, Early Childhood Education, Healthcare Administration, Public Safety Administration, Criminal Justice, Psychology, plus a new B.S in Finance. Charter Oak State College is well known for degree completion and honoring qualified existing college credits, prior learning, military, and professional certifications.Event Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026Event Time: 5:30 PM ETCharter Oak State College ( www.CharterOak.edu/UG ) is Connecticut’s public online college, offering associate and bachelor’s degrees in high-demand fields including Business, Healthcare, Technology, Nursing, Social Work, Education, and Public Safety. The College offers master’s degrees in Organizational Leadership, Health Data Analytics, Healthcare Administration, Curriculum and Instruction, and Integrated Early Childhood/Elementary and Special Education (Birth – Grade 3). Charter Oak is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education and governed by Connecticut’s Board of Regents for Higher Education. The College was named one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes in 2026.

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