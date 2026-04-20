Texas Named Best State For Business For Record 22nd Consecutive Year

TEXAS, April 20 - April 20, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas being ranked the Best State for Business for the 22nd year in a row by Chief Executive magazine.

“Texas is where businesses innovate and where opportunity abounds,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas has long dominated the nation as the Best State for Business thanks to our pro-growth policies, world-class workforce, and strategic investments in education, high-demand skills training, and critical infrastructure. We will continue to move at the speed of business as we build a more prosperous Texas for generations to come.”

“Truly, this is an incredible run that Texas has going,” said Chief Executive Group Publisher Christopher Chalk. “CEOs are a tough group to please, and yet year after year Texas continues to earn the top spot—no small feat.”

The Best State for Business ranking is determined through an annual survey of the nation’s leading CEOs, presidents, and business owners conducted by Chief Executive magazine. Texas has topped the nation every year since Chief Executive began the ranking.