Transform: Auto Program Announces First Community Solar Cohort Agreement

The Magna–Summit Ridge Energy deal marks Transform: Auto’s first major milestone to speed sustainability across the automotive supply chain

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trio, a global sustainability and energy advisory company, today announced that the Transform: Auto program, launched with the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) in late 2024, has executed its first community solar agreement between Magna and project developer Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s leading commercial solar company.Magna’s contract with Summit Ridge Energy will support the construction of four new distributed solar projects near Magna’s Nascote manufacturing facility in Nashville, Illinois, totaling 25.9 MW of local solar capacity. By utilizing solar energy from these new projects, Magna will benefit from significant long-term energy cost savings, as well as the reduction of their Scope 2 emissions.“Community solar offers a compelling business case for our Nascote facility,” said Ahmed Elganzouri, Global Director of Sustainability and Energy, Magna. “It yields cost savings and emissions reductions while bringing local economic investment, job creation, and electric grid reliability benefits to the community surrounding our facility.”Transform: Auto helps suppliers address the complexities of renewable energy procurement. As with the initiative to connect Magna’s Nascote facility with community solar, the program is customized to meet suppliers’ unique locations and needs. Suppliers gain access to education and guidance on a variety of procurement options including utility programs, onsite solar, virtual power purchase agreements (vPPAs), and environmental attribute certificates.“We celebrate Magna’s achievement as the pioneer of the program’s community solar cohort,” said Kellen Mahoney, Executive Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. “Magna is paving the way for more suppliers to leverage the program’s benefits and complete high-impact transactions like this one.”The sponsors of Transform: Auto are Cummins, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Magna, Toyota Motor North America.“Auto suppliers are looking for solutions that reduce costs and emissions. Community solar is a powerful tool to address both in tandem, while also making a local impact,” said Joey Lange, Senior Managing Director, Sustainability & Clean Energy, Trio. “Through Transform: Auto, Trio enables auto suppliers to implement opportunities that stand out among their suite of renewables options. Magna has set a great example for the auto supply chain and we look forward to working with more suppliers to unlock these benefits.”Tier 1 suppliers to a current program sponsor can register for Transform: Auto at www.transform-auto.com Companies interested in sponsoring Transform: Auto for their own supply chain can contact transformauto@trioadvisory.com.About TrioTrio (formerly Edison Energy) is a global sustainability and energy advisory company that helps large commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations navigate the energy transition. Trio provides integrated strategy and implementation services – in sustainability, renewables, energy procurement, conventional supply, energy optimization and transportation electrification – to help the world’s largest organizations meet their strategic, financial, and sustainability goals. Visit trioadvisory.com. About Suppliers Partnership for the EnvironmentSuppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of a thriving automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at: www.supplierspartnership.org

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