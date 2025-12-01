Transform: Auto Expands into European Markets to Bolster Automaker and Supplier Decarbonization

Trio Suppliers Partnership for the Environment

U.S. program momentum and growth in Europe reflect automakers’ continued dedication to pursuing greater supply chain efficiency through sustainability measures

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trio, a global energy and sustainability advisory company, and Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), an association of global automakers and their suppliers, today announced that the Transform: Auto program is expanding to serve European markets with its supplier decarbonization program. The growth of Transform: Auto, coming soon after the creation of multiple buyers’ cohorts for renewable energy procurement in North America, signifies the continuing desire of the automotive sector to create sustainable operations, mitigate risk, cut costs, and future-proof their businesses.Now in its second year of activity, Transform: Auto has reached 800+ supplier participants and counting. Program sponsors include Cummins, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, Magna, and Toyota Motor North America. The program was customized to align with the supplier footprint of each sponsor.Transform: Auto is a voluntary initiative that was launched by Trio and Suppliers Partnership for the Environment in September 2024 and is designed to help automotive suppliers identify opportunities to reduce their scope 2 emissions (indirect emissions) from electricity consumption in cost and risk beneficial manners. The program provides free educational resources that guide suppliers in exploring renewable energy options and offers practical tools to support their independent analysis of opportunities. Participants can choose to pursue their renewable energy goals independently or join a buyers’ cohort facilitated by Trio.“The expansion of Transform: Auto into the European market signifies a larger industry trend—that supply chain sustainability is not slowing down,” said Joey Lange, Senior Managing Director, Sustainability and Clean Energy at Trio. “When automakers and suppliers sharpen focus and share learnings on renewable energy deployment and efficiencies across regions, the impact on industry-wide emissions can be significant. Collaboration will continue to be the path forward when it comes to advancing supply chain efficiency through decarbonization objectives.”For suppliers operating in Europe, the program will offer market-specific education and engagement opportunities for the region grounded in the reporting standards most commonly used in Europe, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The program is being rolled out in all 27 countries in the European Union, as well as in the United Kingdom, Turkey, and Morocco, which are home to auto manufacturing hotspots. The growth of the Transform: Auto program from North America to Europe and beyond represents a multi-year commitment by the program sponsors to support their suppliers.“As Magna works toward its long-term decarbonization goals, renewable energy remains a key focus across all our regions,” said Ahmed Elganzouri, Global Director, Sustainability and Energy at Magna. “The expansion of Transform: Auto into Europe strengthens the collaboration needed to support suppliers in navigating regional renewable energy pathways and advancing our shared sustainability ambitions.”“Ford is proud to invest in Transform: Auto, which will provide suppliers with tailored guidance and expert support to help them reach carbon-neutrality targets,” said Ford Chief Supply Chain Officer Liz Door. “It’s a testament to Ford’s belief in the power of collaboration to move the automotive industry – OEMs and suppliers alike – toward a more sustainable future.”Direct suppliers to a current program sponsor and members of Suppliers Partnership for the Environment can register for Transform: Auto at www.transform-auto.com Companies interested in sponsoring Transform: Auto for their own supply chain can contact transformauto@trioadvisory.com.About TrioTrio is a global energy and sustainability advisory company that helps large commercial,industrial, and institutional organizations navigate the energy landscape. Trio providesintegrated strategy and implementation offerings across energy supply management,data management, energy optimization and electrification, clean energy, andsustainability to help the world’s largest organizations deliver on their strategic objectivesand priorities. Visit www.trioadvisory.com About Suppliers Partnership for the EnvironmentSuppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of a thriving automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at: www.supplierspartnership.org

