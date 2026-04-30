Global Renewables Markets Diverge as Policy and Guidance Changes Reshape Corporate Procurement, Says Trio H1 2026 Report

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), released last summer, shows lasting impacts on the U.S. and global energy landscape

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. and global renewables industry faced uncertainty in the first half of 2026, due to ongoing policy changes, adjustments to federal tax credit eligibility, and continued discussions about revisions to the GHG Scope 2 protocol. Trio’s Global Renewables Market Report, focusing on the first half of the year, provides strategic guidance for buyers navigating increasingly complex and regionally divergent markets, assisting corporate decision-makers in determining actionable next steps.Policy changes remained top of mind, continuing the trend from the 2H 2025 report, as impacts of the OBBBA came to life. Tax credit requirements and construction deadlines are increasing risk, cost, and execution for renewable energy projects; causing developers to rush to complete projects prior to required deadlines. Other disruptors of U.S.-based projects include supply chain-related issues and permitting delays, pressuring completion timelines.REC prices in the U.S. have remained relatively favorable for corporate buyers in the near term. Voluntary REC markets continue to be well supplied, keeping prices low even as longer‑term demand drivers, including clean fuel tax credit requirements and potential updates to Scope 2 accounting guidance, begin to emerge. On the PPA front, U.S. pricing has shown stability in select regions, though structural challenges such as interconnection congestion and concentrated corporate demand continue to underpin a higher‑cost environment over the medium term.U.S. facing a critical decision-making window between 2026 and 2030. Proposed revisions to the GHG Protocol’s Scope 2 guidance and expanding state‑level clean energy initiatives in the U.S. are already influencing procurement strategies, even before final rules are issued. Together, these forces underscore a narrowing decision window that will be far more constrained by 2030. Buyers able to act decisively to secure contracts under current rules and remain flexible on structure and technology, will be better positioned as markets grow more constrained later in the decade.“Policy implementation is materially tightening development and procurement timelines,” said Joey Lange, Senior Managing Director, Sustainability and Clean Energy at Trio. “In the U.S., evolving tax credit eligibility and execution risk are raising costs and constraining supply. Potential buyers who wait to commit may find it more difficult and expensive to meet clean energy goals as rules tighten and markets narrow over the next four years, and they should consider moving forward with procurement promptly.”One increasingly popular renewables sector in the U.S. is community solar. With increasing state-level support, these projects are made possible by greater demand for cost savings and flexibility. Existing mature markets are yielding larger project sizes, better billing structures, and easier participation. New geographic players are entering the field, especially in the Midwest, exemplified by an Illinois-based project as part of a recent Transform: Auto announcement from Trio and partners.As compared with the U.S. market, the report finds that the European market is experiencing declining pricing. While there is a strong pipeline of projects, especially solar and wind, that are expected to come online in 2027, there is now an oversupply of projects, leading to “price cannibalization”, or too much generation concentrated into particular hours of the day. This oversupply, and associated declining wholesale power prices, is leading toward decreased PPA pricing. Finland continues to benefit from a strong onshore wind supply, with a healthy pipeline translating into competitive PPA pricing. For corporate buyers, these levels remain among the most attractive in Europe. However, the increasing frequency and depth of negative power prices in the Nordic region means buyers should carefully assess downside exposure. .Check out Trio’s report to find out more. About TrioTrio is a global energy and sustainability advisory company that helps large commercial,industrial, and institutional organizations navigate the energy landscape. Trio providesintegrated strategy and implementation offerings across energy supply management,data management, energy optimization and electrification, clean energy, andsustainability to help the world’s largest organizations deliver on their strategic objectivesand priorities.Visit trioadvisory.com

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