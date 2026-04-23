OLZ AG Selects Rimes to Strengthen Enterprise Data Management Operations

Enhances onboarding, quality and governance across market, index and ESG data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced that OLZ, which specializes in quantitative investment management and offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients, has engaged Rimes to support an enterprise data management solution that delivers high-quality investment intelligence to its front office. The initiative is part of OLZ’s ongoing investment in strengthening its data capabilities.

“As a quantitative asset manager, decision-grade data is at the core of everything we do. We have always invested heavily in data quality and governance, and we are now taking the next step by expanding our data management capabilities. Rimes brings strong domain expertise and a platform that fits well into our architecture. This is about making our foundation even stronger to support the quality and precision our clients expect from our investment products,” said Philipp Schori, Head of Technology and Operations at OLZ.

“OLZ is building a modern data foundation to support its evolving data needs” said Sam Barber, Global Head of EDM Product at Rimes. “By combining broad vendor coverage, managed data expertise, and a platform aligned to OLZ’s architecture, Rimes provides an intelligence fabric that helps teams reduce operational burden while enhancing the quality and usability of data for front-office decision-making.”

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$ 75 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com

About OLZ

OLZ offers wealth and asset management services to private and institutional clients. The firm specializes in quantitative investment strategies, combining scientific research with rigorous portfolio construction to deliver long-term, risk-optimized investment strategies. More information can be found on www.olz.ch

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