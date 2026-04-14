Rest Selects Rimes to Support Portfolio Oversight and Modernize Investment Operations

Selection follows a competitive procurement process

LONDON AND SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced that Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (Rest), one of Australia’s largest superannuation funds with more than $100 billion in assets under management, has selected Rimes’ investment intelligence platform Matrix following a competitive procurement process.

Rest will be implementing Rimes’ solution to provide a total portfolio view across investment activities and rebalancing, strengthening transparency, controls, and operational resilience in line with the fund’s growth and regulatory obligations.

“Asset owners need trusted, decision-grade data and investment intelligence that scales,” said Ross Allen, Head of APAC at Rimes. “We are delighted to be providing Rest with a comprehensive solution that supports reducing operational risk, increasing automation and the efficient execution of investment workflows.”

“Rest is focused on continuously improving how we manage and oversee our investment operations on behalf of members,” said Rest spokesperson Joseph Youssef, General Manager, Investment Operations. “Rimes’ platform will support greater transparency and operational efficiency.”

Rimes is a leading technology provider to global asset owners, delivering auditable, explainable, decision-grade and AI-ready data that enables sophisticated allocators to streamline complex workflows and unlock deeper investment intelligence.

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving complex data problems, we provide our clients with investment intelligence that powers more than US$75 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. For more information, please visit www.rimes.com.

About Rest

Established in 1988, Rest is one of Australia's largest profit-to-member superannuation funds, with more than 2 million members and around $105 billion in funds under management as at 31 December 2025.

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