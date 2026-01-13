Rimes Announces Strategic Partnerships with PANTA, BMLL, and Ortec Finance to Strengthen Data and Analytics Capabilities

Partnerships accelerate client access to interoperable data ecosystem with powerful analytics, deeper insights and complete portfolio intelligence

LONDON AND NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rimes, a leading provider of enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community, today announced three strategic partnerships with PANTA, BMLL, and Ortec Finance. These new relationships expand the range of specialized analytics, data, and operational capabilities available to Rimes clients, including faster onboarding, more integrated workflows, and improved data-driven decisions across the investment lifecycle.

Each partner brings capabilities that are aligned with growing client demand for greater transparency and interoperability, along with a complete view of portfolio exposures and performance:

● PANTA enhances index blending and analytics capabilities, supporting clients who require sophisticated index intelligence across large index data sets and complex weighting schemes.

● BMLL provides access to high-quality historical order book data, enabling a better understanding of liquidity dynamics, deeper market-microstructure analysis, model validation, and predictive research.

● Ortec Finance extends Rimes’ ability to support performance and attribution use cases, including two-way data connectivity between Rimes and Ortec Finance’s PEARL proprietary software for a consolidated portfolio view.

Together, these partnerships reinforce Rimes’ strategy to integrate best-in-class capabilities directly into the environments that clients already use, resulting in reduced integration issues and accelerated time to insight.

“Thanks to our new partners, we’re excited to provide clients with deeper analytics, more interoperable data, and faster pathways to understand the drivers of risk and return,” said Vijay Mayadas, President & CEO of Rimes. “By leveraging the capabilities of leading specialists like PANTA, BMLL, and Ortec Finance, Rimes continues to expand what’s possible for our clients without adding complexity to their operations.”

“Our new partnerships represent the next step in Rimes’ overarching strategy to bring specific new functionality into the Rimes ecosystem,” said Allen Cohen, Head of Partnerships at Rimes. “Whether it’s advanced index analytics, tick-level data, or performance attribution, our clients will benefit from richer insights with seamless connectivity through Rimes.”

Rimes is continuing to collaborate with each partner to expand shared functionality, including additional datasets, deeper workflow integration, and enhanced analytics. Additional detailed, solution-specific announcements will follow in the coming weeks.

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving complex data challenges, Rimes delivers trusted data and analytics that support more than USD $75 trillion in AUM annually. The world’s leading institutional investors, asset managers, and service providers rely on Rimes for accurate data, transparent processes, and scalable technology.

www.rimes.com



