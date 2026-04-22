AirData Integrates with BRINC to Bring Automated Flight Records to Public Safety Drone Programs AirData Integrates with BRINC to Bring Automated Flight Records to Public Safety Drone Programs AirData Integrates with BRINC to Bring Automated Flight Records to Public Safety Drone Programs AirData Integrates with BRINC to Bring Automated Flight Records to Public Safety Drone Programs

Flight data from BRINC's Lemur 2 and Responder is now automatically captured within AirData, giving agencies reliable flight intelligence without extra work.

Connecting that hardware into AirData gives agencies more than flight logs. It gives them a system of record that captures pilot activity, equipment health, and program-wide trends automatically.” — AirData CEO, Eran Steiner

CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirData, the world's most widely deployed drone operations platform, today announced a new integration with BRINC, America's leading developer and manufacturer of public safety drones. The integration automatically captures and organizes flight data from BRINC's Lemur 2 and Responder drones within AirData. It creates a complete, searchable record of every mission, with built-in tracking for equipment, maintenance, and pilot activity, without requiring additional steps from pilots."Public safety agencies rely on a connected ecosystem of tools," said David Benowitz, VP of Strategy & Marketing Communications at BRINC, "Integrating with platforms like AirData ensures flight data is automatically captured and accessible without adding friction to critical operations."Public safety drone programs are scaling rapidly. More than 1,500 law enforcement agencies in the United States now operate drone programs, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Atlas of Surveillance, and Drone as First Responder (DFR) adoption accelerated sharply in 2025, with some jurisdictions reporting that drones resolve up to 20–25% of calls without requiring a ground unit response. As programs grow, so does the pressure to maintain auditable records across teams, shifts, and deployments.BRINC developed drones built for these environments. The Lemur 2 supports indoor operations, enabling teams to safely assess structures during high-risk incidents. The Responder is designed for DFR programs, deploying to 911 calls autonomously with live video, thermal imaging, and remote operation. Both drones are now supported within AirData. “BRINC builds drones that perform in the most demanding environments,” said Eran Steiner, CEO of AirData. “With more than 60 million flights on our platform, we have a clear view into how leading programs operate. Connecting that hardware into AirData gives agencies more than flight logs. It gives them a system of record that captures pilot activity, equipment health, and program-wide trends automatically.”Through the integration, flight data is captured directly from BRINC's proprietary systems and organized within AirData automatically. This reduces manual record-keeping, keeps documentation consistent across teams, and ensures that records are created whether or not a pilot takes any additional action. AirData's Public Safety Program is the system of record for drone operations across law enforcement, fire, and emergency response. Every flight, every piece of equipment, every pilot credential is automatically captured and organized into a searchable operational history. Agencies use it to manage fleet readiness, track maintenance cycles, monitor pilot activity, and generate the documentation needed for audits, compliance reporting, and program justification – all without changing how their pilots fly.About AirDataAirData is the world's leading drone fleet management and flight data platform, trusted by more than 444,000 active pilots across 232 countries, with over 60,000,000 flights logged. The platform serves public safety agencies, commercial operators, and enterprise drone programs worldwide, supporting compliance with the FAA, CASA, Transport Canada, CAA, and other government agencies. Tools for fleet readiness management, live video streaming, and community transparency work alongside any drone or flight application, requiring no changes to existing pilot workflows. Learn more at airdata.com

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