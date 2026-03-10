AirData Launches Public Safety Program for Law Enforcement and Emergency Response Drone Fleets

AirData is Trusted by over 11,000 Public Safety Pilots Worldwide

The world's leading drone fleet management platform expands public safety presence across 60 regions with guided onboarding to get agencies airborne in minutes.

Implementing AirData's Public Portal into our UAS program has revolutionized the way we share our drone operations with the community...” — Steven Oscar, Program Manager, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirData is the leading drone flight data and fleet management platform, trusted by more than 444,000 pilots worldwide across 232 countries with over 60,000,000 uploaded flights. Today, the company announced the launch of AirData’s Public Safety Program, a dedicated initiative designed to give law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency response agencies access to the tools, resources, and community already powering some of the most recognized drone programs globally - now spanning 60 regions.The announcement comes as public safety drone adoption accelerates around the world. Thousands of agencies are now operating drone programs, and Drone as First Responder deployments are expanding into communities of all sizes. Law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency response teams are adding drones to support patrol, search and rescue, tactical response, fire assessment, and community transparency initiatives. With that growth comes increased pressure to manage regional aviation compliance, maintain fleet readiness, justify budgets, and demonstrate accountability to the communities agencies serve.AirData helps agencies manage all of it.AirData's Public Safety Program is built on an already extensive foundation - with active public safety deployments spanning 60 regions worldwide, agencies joining the program step into a platform proven in the field. The Chula Vista Police Department, which launched the first Drone as First Responder program in the United States, relies on AirData's Public Portal to give residents searchable access to its flight records. Sacramento PD, Huntsville PD, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation are among the agencies using the platform for fleet management, meeting strict compliance requirements, and live streaming."Implementing AirData's Public Portal into our UAS program has revolutionized the way we share our drone operations with the community," said Program Manager Steven Oscar of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "It's transparent, user-friendly, and bridges the gap between technology and public trust."Agencies interested in joining AirData's Public Safety Program can be up and running in minutes. A new guided, self-serve onboarding experience allows program managers to configure and activate their account in a single session by selecting their number of pilots, aircraft, and add-ons like Live Streaming and Asset Management. Agencies can launch a full enterprise account or begin a free trial immediately.A Platform Built Around Public Safety OperationsAirData automatically captures the operational record behind every flight including flight paths, timestamps, pilot data, battery cycles, and mission details, without requiring pilots to change the apps or hardware they already use. The platform supports 178 drone models and flight applications - more than any other solution on the market, while automated flight tracking and documentation eliminate manual log entry and gives agency leaders clean, defensible data for grant applications, budget renewals, and program expansion requests.For compliance-focused programs, AirData generates customizable reports that export in seconds, maintains a tamper-resistant audit trail, tracks government waivers and registration expirations, and automates documentation required under Part 107, COA, and equivalent programs internationally.For programs requiring real-time mission visibility, AirData delivers one-second latency Live Streaming to stakeholders from any phone, tablet, or smart controller with no additional hardware required, supporting any flight app including the native flight apps from DJI, Autel, and others. Sharing access with neighboring departments for joint operations is as simple as scanning a QR code. The platform integrates with command dashboards including FUSUS and Milestone, supports dock-based DFR deployments, and includes a Multiview Player for monitoring multiple active feeds simultaneously.For agencies managing community relations, AirData's Public Portal gives residents a searchable, public-facing record of flight activity, with customizable data delay windows and confidentiality controls to balance transparency with operational security.AirData's Public Safety Program is available now at airdata.com/public-safety About AirDataAirData is the world's leading drone fleet management and flight data platform, trusted by more than 444,000 active pilots across 232 countries, with over 60,000,000 flights logged. The platform serves public safety agencies, commercial operators, and enterprise drone programs worldwide, supporting compliance with the FAA, CASA, Transport Canada, CAA, and other government agencies. Tools for fleet readiness management, live video streaming, and community transparency work alongside any drone or flight application, requiring no changes to existing pilot workflows. Learn more at airdata.com/public-safety

