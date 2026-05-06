AirData UAV Joins the Commercial Drone Alliance Ahead of Historic Part 108 Rule

AirData Joins Commercial Drone Alliance AirData Joins Commercial Drone Alliance AirData Joins Commercial Drone Alliance

AirData UAV Offers the Compliance Infrastructure Required Ahead of Part 108 Adoption.

Access to scalable, reliable operational data such as that which AirData provides will help to safely unlock the full potential of the drone economy.” — Lisa Ellman, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Drone Alliance

CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. commercial drone industry is at an inflection point. After years of incremental progress, the FAA's landmark Part 108 Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) rule is expected to take effect later this year, unlocking a new era of scaled commercial drone operations across delivery, infrastructure inspection, public safety, perimeter protection and beyond. It's a pivotal moment for drone operators to get ahead of the most significant regulatory shift the commercial drone industry has seen.Today, AirData UAV announced it is joining the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA), bringing its operational platform into the industry's broadest coalition for drone policy and progress. We are excited to actively contribute to the policies and standards that will define the next chapter of the U.S. drone economy through the CDA.Part 108 introduces sweeping new operational requirements across pre-, during and post-flight documentation, personnel roles, risk-categorized operational areas, and mandatory continuous data reporting, and AirData's platform is already built to meet them."We are at a critical moment for the drone economy," said Lisa Ellman, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Drone Alliance. "As the industry moves toward broader BVLOS operations and frameworks like Part 108, access to scalable, reliable operational data such as that which AirData provides will help to safely unlock the full potential of the drone economy."AirData's platform delivers the tools operators will need to meet Part 108's requirements, including: checklists, automated compliance documentation, flight logging across every mission, and fleet-wide analytics that give program managers visibility into operational risk. With more than 61 million flights across 450,000 pilots and 850,000 drones globally, AirData has been building the compliance infrastructure the industry now needs.As the industry's leading policy advocate, the CDA has been central to advancing the regulatory frameworks. AirData looks forward to working alongside the CDA and its members — including leading drone operators, manufacturers, and technology providers — to help shape the policies and operational standards that will define the BVLOS era."We are excited to join the CDA and work alongside its members, who represent many of the world's premier drone operators, to help accelerate the growth of the U.S. drone economy," said Eran Steiner, CEO and Founder of AirData UAV. "We have long served as the intelligence backbone for drone operations, and we look forward to leveraging our data, insights, and experience to enable scalable, compliant, and mission-critical drone programs, particularly as frameworks like Part 108 unlock the next phase of scaled BVLOS operations in the United States."AirData's platform is available today, giving public safety agencies, enterprise operators, and drone programs of every size the maintenance documentation, pilot currency tracking, asset management, checklist discipline, and operational data history that regulators will expect when Part 108 takes effect.About AirDataAirData is the world's leading drone fleet management and flight data platform, trusted by more than 445,000 active pilots, with over 62,000,000 flights, across 232 countries and territories. The platform serves public safety agencies, commercial operators, and enterprise drone programs worldwide, supporting compliance with the FAA, CASA, Transport Canada, CAA, and other government agencies. Tools for fleet readiness management, live video streaming, and community transparency work alongside any drone or flight application, requiring no changes to existing pilot workflows. Learn more at airdata.com About the Commercial Drone AllianceThe Commercial Drone Alliance is an independent non-profit organization led by key members of the commercial drone industry. The Alliance works to educate policymakers and the public on the safe integration of drones into the national airspace and to advocate for policies that enable commercial drone operations.

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