New U Life Ranks #36 on Global 100 List

Alexy Goldstein

New U Life has been ranked #36 on the Global 100 list of top direct selling companies worldwide, reflecting strong momentum across its global business.

This ranking is a reflection of the trust our customers and distributors have placed in us. We set out to build something meaningful. This recognition affirms that we’re moving in the right direction.” — Alexy Goldstein

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New U Life , a leader in hormone health and wellness, has been ranked #36 on the Global 100, Direct Selling News’ annual ranking of the world’s top direct selling companies. The milestone reflects a period of significant momentum for the Lehi-based company, driven by global expansion, product innovation, and a growing community of customers and distributors worldwide.At the heart of that momentum is SomaDerm , New U Life’s flagship product and one of the most recognized names in hormone health. With millions of bottles sold globally, SomaDerm remains the cornerstone of the company’s hormone health ecosystem and a growing portfolio of solutions designed to support the body’s natural balance.“Reaching this ranking is a reflection of the trust our customers and distributors have placed in us. We set out to build something meaningful. This recognition affirms that we’re moving in the right direction.” said Alexy Goldstein, Founder and CEO.New U Life’s global rise has been supported by robust regional strategies and deliberate expansion into key international markets. The company’s compensation plan is designed to reward distributors at or near industry-leading levels, strengthening its ability to attract and retain top talent in the field and fueling growth across every channel.“Our brand has earned real trust and credibility with real people. The growth we’re seeing isn’t an accident. It’s driven by customers who experience results and distributors who are proud to represent what we stand for.” said Brian Cameron, Vice President of Marketing.Looking ahead, New U Life is investing heavily in its product pipeline, developing new additions to its hormone health ecosystem through its proprietary SomaTechformulation methodology. The company’s focus on innovation ensures it remains well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of a growing global customer base."This recognition reflects the strength and commitment of our field leaders, who continue to drive our mission forward. As The Hormone Health Company, we are focused on delivering products that create real impact, supported by a business model built for sustainability and growth. Looking ahead, we will build on this momentum—expanding our global reach, strengthening our systems, and continuing to create long-term opportunity for our field." said Ken Shoell, Vice President of SalesAbout New U LifeNew U Life is a global wellness company dedicated to helping individuals support their body’s natural hormone balance through innovative solutions. Powered by its proprietary SomaTechformulation technology, the company develops products designed to promote vitality and long-term well-being. With a growing international presence and a distributor network built on trust and performance, New U Life is committed to making meaningful wellness accessible to people around the world.

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