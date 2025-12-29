New U Life Shares 2026 Global Vision, Names New Head of North America Sales

Bringing 20+ years of industry leadership to strengthen field alignment, elevate distributor success, and support New U Life’s next phase of growth at New U Life.

Founder and CEO Alexy Goldstein details the company’s 2026 vision and announces new North America sales leadership during a live update.

Everything we’re building is about alignment—our leadership, our strategy, and our commitment to hormone health. That alignment is what positions us for long-term global growth.” — Alexy Goldstein

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New U Life, a global leader in innovative hormone-supportive wellness solutions, shared major company updates and strategic direction during a special LIVE event hosted today by Founder & CEO Alexy Goldstein and Vice President of Global Impact, Stony Tanner. Members joined the broadcast to hear directly from company leadership as New U Life outlined its momentum, its expanding mission, and the priorities guiding the organization into a pivotal 2026.Goldstein highlighted accelerating growth across North America and international markets, strengthening field engagement, and the company’s renewed focus on hormone health, education, innovation, and community-centered leadership.“This is an inspiring moment for New U Life,” said Goldstein. “We are building on huge momentum over the last 12 months, strengthening our leadership team, and preparing for one of the most transformative years in our history. Our mission to deliver hormone-supportive wellness solutions continues to resonate, and our path forward is becoming even more powerful.”Leadership Announcement: Fernando Caballero Joins as Head of North America SalesDuring the broadcast, New U Life announced Fernando Caballero as the company’s new Head of North America Sales, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience to this critical leadership role.Caballero is highly regarded for his people-focused approach, his ability to elevate field performance, and his proven track record in building thriving sales organizations. Throughout his career, he has helped companies expand market presence, strengthen distributor success pathways, and foster cultures rooted in trust, connection, and collaboration.Now based in New U Life’s Lehi, Utah headquarters, Fernando plays an integral role in shaping North America sales strategy and deepening field alignment as the company enters a new phase of growth. His leadership will support stronger communication channels, improved distributor development, and long-term stability across the U.S. and Canada.“Fernando brings experience, heart, and a genuine passion for developing people,” said Goldstein. “His leadership perfectly supports the direction we are heading and the community we are working to strengthen across North America.”Event Highlights & Forward StrategyThe December 2 LIVE event provided attendees with key insights into the company’s current trajectory and the roadmap ahead. Core highlights included:• A transparent look at where New U Life stands today• Momentum across U.S. and international markets• Introduction of new executive leadership• Expanded priorities for field development and distributor success• A forward-looking vision for 2026 and long-term growth• Reinforced commitment to education, innovation, and elevated product experiencesGoldstein emphasized New U Life’s dedication to advancing the conversation around hormone health, elevating community connection, and expanding its global footprint through strengthened leadership and strategic focus.“Our future has never been brighter,” said Goldstein. “We are aligning our strategy, our mission, and our people in a way that will lift this company to new heights. The best is yet to come for our customers, our distributors, and the entire New U Life family.”About New U LifeNew U Life is a global wellness company committed to helping individuals live Life. Balanced.through hormone-support products, science-backed innovation, and a mission to elevate health and well-being around the world. With a focus on education, community, and empowerment, New U Life provides solutions that help people feel, perform, and live at their best.For Media Inquiries:Brian Cameron, VP of Product Marketing & BrandNew U Life CommunicationsEmail: brian@newulife.com

