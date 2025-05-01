New U Life Unveils Global Headquarters, New Technology, and Bold New Brand Identity at Sold-Out Rise Summit 2025

The new Hormone Health Global Headquarters New U Life Grand Opening Party

New U Life launches a new HQ, brand, and tools at Rise Summit 2025, marking a bold new era focused on wellness, growth, and global impact.

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE New U Life Unveils Global Headquarters, New Technology, and Bold New Brand Identity at Sold-Out Rise Summit 2025New U Life, a leader in hormone-support and transformative wellness products, officially unveiled its new global headquarters and refreshed brand identity during its exclusive leadership event—Rise Summit 2025, held April 24-26 in Lehi, Utah.The three-day, sold-out summit welcomed an overflow crowd of passionate brand leaders, and visionaries from around the world. Kicking off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Founder and CEO Alexy Goldstein, the event marked a historic moment as the company opened the doors to its new global headquarters—a space designed to reflect the spirit, innovation, and aggressive future growth of New U Life.Guests explored the new facility and walked through a space intentionally designed with sleek, modern lines, deep earth tones, and bold, inspiring design elements—a visual and emotional reflection of the company’s evolution.“This isn’t just a new building,” said Alexy Goldstein, Founder and CEO. “It’s the launchpad for the next chapter of our mission and of my mission to educate and empower. “We’ve reimagined everything—from our voice to our visuals to how you do business with New U Life—to better reflect who we are, and most importantly, where we’re going. All I can say is that the future is bright!”A Purpose That’s Bigger Than ProductsThis new chapter also came with something deeper: a renewed purpose that speaks to the heart of who New U Life is—and where it’s headed. It’s about empowering people everywhere to take charge of their health through optimizing hormone balance. It’s about helping more individuals live LIFE. BALANCED. —with confidence, clarity, and momentum.And it’s built on six values that show up in everything they do:• One Family – because community matters• Loyalty in Action – because trust is earned, not assumed• Lead by Example – because people follow what’s real• Own It – because responsibility is powerful• Think Global. Act Local. – because impact starts close to home• Do It Right. – because how you do anything is how you do everythingA New Look. A New Voice. A New Era of New U Life.As part of Rise Summit 2025, New U Life introduced its refreshed brand identity—an intentional shift designed to connect more deeply with today’s consumers and field leaders. The new look features a sleek, contemporary aesthetic with grounded color tones, signaling trust, transformation, and strength. The updated logo embraces a minimalistic design, reflecting a modern yet timeless feel that’s bold, elevated, and emotionally resonant.“Everything about our brand has been updated to align with who we are and where we’re going. Our new vision is clear and aligned with our mission, and our core values attract those who want to do their health the right way.” said Brian Cameron, Vice President of Marketing, “The brand’s new voice is more relatable, human, and real. We made these changes to foster connection and authenticity across every touchpoint. It speaks to real people seeking real transformation—whether in their health, their confidence, or their business.”And as part of this evolution, New U Life is also leveling up its content and marketing assets, shifting the focus globally to a more holistic message of total wellness through hormone support. Leaders and Associates will now have access to enhanced tools and messaging that support conversations around mind, body, and hormone health, all rooted in the brand’s revitalized commitment to helping people live true to the new tagline:Life. Balanced.A Fresh Take on First ImpressionsAt Rise Summit 2025, New U Life also revealed its newly reimagined Starter Kit Experience—thoughtfully designed to welcome every new member with clarity, connection, and purpose from day one. Housed in a sleek, modern shipper box that reflects the brand’s elevated aesthetic, the experience offers more than just materials—it delivers momentum. Inside the box, new members will find everything they need to fully grow their entrepreneurial dream and integrate as a member of New U Life. It’s a first impression with lasting impact—setting the tone for a journey rooted in wellness, possibility, and belonging.New U Life Central App – Powering the Future of Your BusinessAlso unveiled at Rise Summit was New U Life’s digital future with an updated website and New U Central—New U Life’s all-new fully-integrated business tools designed to simplify, streamline, and elevate the member experience. New U Central, scheduled to roll out globally with a full launch in North America coming imminently, puts everything you need right at your fingertips. From fresh digital assets and real-time business insights to product education and updated tools, Central is your one-stop hub for everything New U Life.“This unifying technology will make New U Life the easiest company to do business with.” said Ken Shoell Vice President of Sales, “Whether you’re presenting to a new customer or reviewing the latest product updates, New U Central delivers a clean, easy-to-navigate experience that supports success at every stage of the journey.”And the best part? It’s just getting started. New U Central will grow and evolve alongside our community—supporting your momentum, your mission, and your business every step of the way.Business Growth Meets Big FunThe event wasn’t just about celebrating—it was about leveling up. Rise Summit 2025 was packed with exclusive trainings, one-on-one sessions, and early, hands on access to new programs designed to help leaders grow and scale their businesses. The company also officially announced the launch of its New U Rewards Loyalty Program, giving customers and Associates new ways to engage with the brand and earn exciting rewards.Attendees heard from the company’s executive leadership team, including:Alexy Goldstein, Founder and CEORyan Linton, Chief Administrative OfficerKen Shoell, Vice President of SalesBrian Cameron, Vice President of MarketingStony Tanner, Vice President of Global ImpactKelly Rich, Sr. Director of North America SalesEach speaker shared powerful insights into the company’s direction, field growth strategy, and the vision for the future.Rise Summit 2025 made it clear: New U Life is rising—and it’s only just getting started.“The energy at Rise Summit was unforgettable,” said Stony Tanner, VP of Global Impact. “Our field is stronger than ever. They’re hungry, they’re motivated, and they believe in what’s next. And we’re here to support them every step of the way.”What’s Next?In the coming weeks, New U Life will be rolling out additional brand elements, product innovations, and global expansion—all rooted in the brand’s mission to empower lives through cutting-edge wellness and connection-driven opportunity.About New U LifeNew U Life is a wellness company dedicated to helping people unlock their highest potential through innovative products, holistic health solutions, and a powerful community-driven business model. Founded in 2017, New U Life is known for its flagship product, SomaDerm® , and continues to expand its global presence through science-backed formulations and purpose-driven leadership.

