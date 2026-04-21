Advantage Title Names Christopher Nuzzi President & CEO

Christopher Nuzzi has been named as President and CEO of Advantage Title.

Brings More Than Three Decades of Title Insurance and Land Use Experience

We are investing in people, technology, and partnerships that will allow us to scale our capabilities and deliver even greater value to the attorneys, lenders, developers, and property owners we serve” — Christopher Nuzzi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advantage Title

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advantage Title, a full-service title insurance agency and partner agency of Acrisure, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Nuzzi as President and Chief Executive Officer, bringing extensive leadership experience and a proven track record in complex real estate transactions. Under his leadership, the company will continue to strengthen its position as a leader in title insurance services for purchasers, developers, investors, lenders, and REITs, with a particular focus on the dynamic real estate markets across New York State. Nuzzi’s strategic vision and industry relationships are expected to further enhance the company’s ability to deliver sophisticated solutions for large-scale and highly structured transactions and expand its longstanding presence and trusted partnerships within New York’s commercial and residential real estate community.In his position, Chris oversees the company’s strategic direction, daily operations, budgeting, and marketing and sales initiatives. After more than 12 years with the company, he and the team at Advantage remain committed to servicing the high-end residential and commercial title insurance clients while further expanding Advantage Title’s reach and reputation.With nearly four decades of experience in the industry, Advantage Title brings deep expertise to every transaction. Nuzzi’s local insight is supported by Advantage Title’s team of in-house counsel, whose extensive knowledge and strong underwriting relationships help guide clients through even the most complex transactions. This has set up the company for success in facilitating transactions across Long Island’s communities and throughout New York City and Westchester. The firm is particularly well-versed in handling complex real estate matters across Long Island’s North and South Forks, from large estates and family compounds to farmland, vineyards and commercial properties.Chris first joined Advantage Title in March 2014 and previously served as Executive Vice President and Regional Director of the East End. During that time, he was involved in all aspects of real estate transactions involving permitting and zoning regulations as well as title insurance matters across downstate New York. He worked closely with attorneys, real estate brokers, buyers, sellers, and municipal agencies, building a reputation as a trusted resource for navigating the complexities of commercial and residential real estate.Prior to joining Advantage, Chris served as a regional representative for a title agency with offices on eastern Long Island and New York. In that role, he focused on business development and marketing while coordinating with underwriters and working alongside real estate professionals on residential and commercial transactions from contract through closing.In addition to his professional experience, Chris has an extensive background in public service. He served as a Town of Southampton Councilperson from January 2006 through December 2013, where he was one of five elected Town Board members responsible for administrative, fiscal, and policy oversight of a town government with an operating budget exceeding $80 million. He also worked in the Suffolk County Executive’s office and as a Deputy Chief of Staff in the Town of Brookhaven, where he gained valuable experience in land use practices and the laws governing planning, building, housing, environmental protection, waste management, and transportation.“Founder and former President and CEO Joseph Willen built Advantage Title on trust, precision, and an unwavering commitment to our clients. As I step into the role of CEO and President, my focus is on honoring that foundation while expanding our vision. We are investing in people, technology, and partnerships that will allow us to scale our capabilities and deliver even greater value to the attorneys, lenders, developers, and property owners we serve,” said Nuzzi. “Our goal is not simply growth for growth’s sake, but thoughtful, strategic expansion that positions Advantage Title as a leader in both commercial and residential title insurance.”About Advantage TitleSince Advantage Title was founded in 1987, the company has provided commercial and residential title insurance and related services to attorneys, developers, investors, lenders, and REITs throughout New York and across the United States. Advantage’s expert legal counsel, paralegals, production staff, examiners, readers, closers and dedicated sales team work closely together providing support for their clients throughout every stage of a transaction. Over the decades, Advantage Title has continued to grow and thrive while building strong, lasting relationships across the real estate industry. Today, Advantage Title operates as a full-service title insurance agency and partner agency of Acrisure, one of the industry’s fastest-growing insurance brokers, delivering high-quality insurance and risk management solutions through a global network of agency partners. For more information, visit www.advantagetitle.com

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