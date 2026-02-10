Middle Market Alliance of Long Island Elects Anthony Manetta to Board of Directors

Anthony Manetta, Founder and CEO of Standard Advisors Group, has been voted onto the Board of Directors for Middle Market Alliance of Long Island.

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle Market Alliance of Long Island (MMALI) is pleased to announce that Anthony Manetta, Founder and CEO of Standard Advisors Group, has been voted onto its Board of Directors, further strengthening the organization’s leadership as it advances its mission to promote middle-market companies, professionals, and dealmakers across Long Island.Mr. Manetta is a highly regarded communications advisor with a proven track record of supporting a diverse range of organizations across the public and private sectors. He brings deep expertise in stakeholder engagement and a forward-thinking approach to navigating complex challenges, making him a valuable addition to the MMALI Board.“I’m honored to join the Board of the Middle Market Alliance of Long Island and strongly support our regional economy,” said Anthony Manetta. I look forward to working alongside the board to help middle market organizations strengthen their voices and grow opportunities.”MMALI Co-Chairs James Garbus and Steven Kuperschmid welcomed Mr. Manetta’s appointment, citing his unique blend of strategic insight and community leadership.“Anthony’s depth of experience across business, government, and communications aligns perfectly with the Middle Market Alliance of Long Island’s goals,” stated James Garbus, a partner at Meyer, Suozzi, English & Klein, P.C. “His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to elevate middle-market companies and the professionals who support them.”“Anthony brings both strategic rigor and an authentic commitment to Long Island,” added Steven Kuperschmid, a partner at Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C. “His leadership, judgment, and dedication make him an outstanding addition to our Board.”With the addition of Mr. Manetta to their board of directors, the MMALI continues to reinforce its role as a collaborative platform for growth, connection, and leadership within Long Island’s middle-market ecosystem.About Middle Market Alliance of Long IslandThe mission of the Middle Market Alliance of Long Island (MMALI) is to promote a thriving ecosystem of middle-market companies, professionals and dealmakers on Long Island through timely and stimulating programming, networking opportunities and informational resources.

