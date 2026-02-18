Arrow Security Launches Hands-on Roadshow Showcasing Integration of Physical Security and Advanced Technologies

Panelists taking the stage at the first roadshow at Cradle of Aviation Museum on Wednesday, February 25.

Seminar series presented in collaboration with eConnect, i-Pro, Telanet and Xtract One

This roadshow offers security decision-makers a perfect opportunity to see these technologies up close in action. ” — AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arrow Security, one of the nation’s leading providers of physical security solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its Arrow Security Roadshow & Technology Seminar Series. The inaugural event will take place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 5:30-8:30pm at the Cradle of Aviation Museum, located on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Garden City.As investigators work to solve the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping, advanced technologies such as AI-powered video surveillance, facial recognition and behavioral analytics continue to demonstrate their real-world value, helping surface critical leads and supporting faster identification of potential suspects.Arrow Security will be joined by industry leaders E-Connect, i-PRO, Telanet and Xtract One for this exclusive and interactive learning experience. The program will feature live demonstrations, real-world scenario applications, and expert panel discussions designed to provide practical insight into today’s most advanced security solutions.The event is geared toward property managers; school district and building administrators; chiefs of police; directors of public safety for universities, both public and private schools, and municipalities; chief security officers; risk and asset prevention leaders; directors of corporate security and vice presidents of global security; and facility managers. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of technologies that enhance professional physical security solutions, gain a clearer understanding of how these systems integrate in real-world environments, and leave with actionable knowledge to support informed decision-making.“This roadshow offers security decision-makers a perfect opportunity to see these technologies up close in action,” said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. “We’re proud to partner with eConnect, i-Pro, Xtract One, and Telanet to demonstrate how people, process and technology come together to form a unified security strategy."Registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited. To reserve your seat, please visit: https://www.punchbowl.com/parties/326a5ce0e992182b7417 Each vendor brings expertise and more:• Arrow Security is a full-service security provider offering trained security personnel, customized physical security programs, and integrated solutions to protect people, property and assets. Darren Claphan, Arrow’s Chief Security, is a former U.S. Marine and former Senior Vice President of Security and Aviation for Madison Square Garden, bringing more than 20 years of security leadership across public and private sectors.• eConnect Global is an AI-driven facial recognition and behavioral analytics platform that enhances security, fraud prevention, and real-time operational awareness. Henry Valentino, eConnect’s Chief Executive Officer, is a leader of global AI and facial recognition technology company transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats.• i-PRO is a global manufacturer of AI-enabled video surveillance cameras and security systems that deliver advanced analytics and actionable insights. Bill Brennan, Chairman of the Board for i-Pro Americas Inc., is a 30-year security and IT veteran who helped shape i-Pro into a leader in intelligent surveillance and cybersecurity-driven security technology.• Telanet is a security systems integrator specializing in the design, installation, and ongoing support of enterprise-level security and life safety solutions. Daniel Silverman, President of Telanet, has led unified communications and security innovation for more than 30 years. He built Telanet into a global provider of integrated security, cyber security, and communications solutions. Daniel also brings 35 years of law enforcement experience.• Xtract One is an advanced, non-invasive weapons detection technology paired with real-time analytics to identify threats quickly and improve screening efficiency. Peter Evans, Chief Executive Officer of Xtract One Technologies, has 25 years of experience leading digital transformation across telecom, cloud, SaaS, and security, now advancing physical security technology while improving patron experience.Caro added, “Arrow Security is responsible for showing how highly trained security officers and advanced command center operations integrate with emerging technologies. These tools are not designed to replace people, but to enhance their effectiveness and strengthen overall security outcomes.”This roadshow will be heading to Boston in April, Philadelphia in June, Charlotte in August, New York City in October and Miami in December.About Arrow SecurityFounded in 1985, Arrow Security stands among the nation’s largest privately held security guard providers. Each year, Arrow delivers more than nine million hours of protective service across a broad range of industries, offering clients a world-class safety and security program supported by consistent, responsive, and professional service around the clock. With a focus on excellence and reliability, Arrow provides comprehensive training programs and fully customized solutions that address every aspect of security, from guard services and risk assessment to advanced communication systems and technology integration. What truly distinguishes Arrow Security is its enduring “We Care” culture, a people-first philosophy that places clients, employees, and security professionals at the heart of everything the company does. For more information, visit www.arrowsecurity.com

