Fenix Releases Four New Lights Including the C7 PRO, HM53R, TK15R, and C7 V2.0

HM53R headlamp HM53R Waterproof C7 V2.0 Flashlight C7Pro C7v2 Fenix TK15R

Fenix expands its lineup with four new releases spanning work, tactical, and everyday use — available now at fenixlighting.com.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting has released four new lights as part of its spring 2026 lineup: the C7 PRO Rechargeable Flashlight, the C7 V2.0 Rechargeable Flashlight, the HM53R Rechargeable Headlamp, and the TK15R Rechargeable Tac Flashlight. All four are available now and can be found on the New Lights for Spring collection page Fenix C7 PRO Rechargeable FlashlightThe C7 PRO is an upgrade to the original C7 flashlight, delivering significantly more output at an accessible price point. With a maximum output of 4600 lumens from its expansive floodlight, the C7 PRO is one of the brightest new flashlights from Fenix. It features a magnetic tail for hands-free use, a stainless steel strike bezel, IP68 waterproof rating, and a 20W fast-charging USB-C port. Built from high-strength 6061 aluminum with HAIII hard-anodized finish and ultra-thick housing, the C7 PRO is engineered for durability across work and outdoor use.Fenix C7 V2.0 Rechargeable FlashlightThe C7 V2.0 is the companion release to the C7 PRO, built around a true spotlight design with a maximum beam distance of 1886ft (575m), making it one of the longest-throwing flashlights available. With a maximum output of 3300 lumens, a magnetic tail, IP68 waterproof rating, and the same high-strength 6061 aluminum construction.Fenix HM53R Rechargeable HeadlampThe HM53R is a compact, multi-use headlamp that detaches from its headband to function as a right-angle flashlight, with a magnetic tail for additional hands-free positioning. Powered by a 1600mAh battery, it delivers up to 1200 lumens and a beam distance of 518ft (158m) across 8 lighting modes. Glove-friendly single switch operation, IP68 waterproof rating, and 2-meter impact resistance round out a headlamp built for work, camp, trail, and everyday use.Fenix TK15R Rechargeable Tac FlashlightThe TK15R introduces IRIS X technology to the Fenix lineup — a built-in lux sensor that automatically adjusts output based on reflected light, reducing eye strain while maintaining maximum brightness for distance. In IRIS X mode, the TK15R delivers up to 2000 lumens, stepping down automatically in accordance with its environment. Duty mode delivers a maximum of 3200 lumens with a beam distance of 1608ft (490m). This light is IP68 rated, fast-charging capable, and constructed from A6061-T6 aluminum.All four lights are available now at fenixlighting.com.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

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