Patent Services USA Announces Patent Grant for Solar Sphere

Independent inventor Donovan's mirrored sphere reflects sunlight onto solar panels from all angles, designed to improve efficiency and reduce maintenance.

Seeing an independent inventor like Donovan move from an initial concept all the way through to an issued U.S. patent is exactly why we do this work.” — Jessica Lane, Media Relations Manager, Patent Services USA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — April 21, 2026 — Patent Services USA today announced that independent inventor Donovan has been awarded a U.S. patent for a novel solar energy invention referred to in this release as “The Solar Sphere.” The patent was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and protects a two-way mirrored sphere designed to sit above a set of solar panels and reflect collected sunlight from all angles back onto the panels beneath it.The invention addresses two long-standing challenges in solar energy use: the need to reposition panels to follow the sun and the efficiency loss caused by dust, debris, and weather exposure on panel surfaces. Under Donovan’s design, a mirrored sphere sits above the solar panels and directs collected sunlight inward onto the array. Gravel placed around the installation helps minimize dust accumulation on the sphere's outer surface, and a small access hatch is incorporated for maintenance.With the patent now issued, operators using the system would only need to maintain the sphere's exterior rather than clean or reposition the panels themselves. Donovan sees potential applications for both residential solar installations and larger-scale commercial solar operations.Throughout the patent process, Patent Services USA coordinated the work on Donovan’s behalf, while all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution were handled by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys in the company’s network.“Seeing an independent inventor like Donovan move from an initial concept all the way through to an issued U.S. patent is exactly why we do this work,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “The independent registered patent attorneys in our network put a great deal of care into preparing the application, and Donovan stayed engaged with the process from start to finish. An issued patent is a meaningful milestone — it gives an inventor the legal protection needed to decide what comes next on their own terms.”With the patent now in hand, Donovan intends to explore potential licensing opportunities for the invention. Patent Services USA’s independent affiliate licensing partners, who work on a contingency basis, may assist in identifying parties who could be interested in the concept.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based invention services company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.Media ContactJessica LaneMedia Relations, Patent Services USAWebsite: ownmyinvention.comDisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. An issued patent protects the rights described in its claims but does not guarantee licensing success, revenue, or commercial adoption.

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