AUVSI Warns Congress Window is Closing for U.S. Robotics Leadership

The window of opportunity for the U.S. to lead in robotics is open, but it is closing fast.” — Michael Robbins, president & CEO of AUVSI

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) told Congress today that robotics is rapidly becoming a foundational layer of modern industrial and economic power, with major implications for manufacturing capacity, workforce development, supply chain resilience, and national security.

Testifying before the Committee on Science, Space, and Technology Subcommittee on Research and Technology, AUVSI President and CEO Michael Robbins urged Congress to take swift, coordinated action on robotics, autonomy, and physical AI policy to strengthen U.S. manufacturing, create high-wage jobs, reinforce the industrial base, and enhance long-term security and competitiveness.

“The window of opportunity for the U.S. to lead in robotics is open, but it is closing fast,” Robbins said. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is executing the same strategy in robotics that it used to crush the American commercial drone industry.”

The hearing marked the second House proceeding on robotics policy in just over a month, underscoring growing bipartisan interest in developing a more coordinated national robotics strategy. Lawmakers are increasingly focused on how to strengthen U.S. competitiveness, secure supply chains, and address national security risks tied to advanced robotics systems and strategic adversary-linked technologies.

“The United States needs our own whole-of-nation approach, starting with a coordinated national robotics strategy that aligns research, manufacturing, deployment, workforce, and supply-chain security,” Robbins said. “We must pair ‘sticks’ with ‘carrots’ in policy actions, as outlined by AUVSI’s Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness (PfRC).”

AUVSI recently launched the PfRC, an industry initiative focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in robotics and physical artificial intelligence while addressing cybersecurity, supply chain, and national security risks.

“If we get this wrong,” Robbins added, “we risk becoming dependent on the PRC for the very systems that will define the next generation of industrial and strategic power.”

Read Robbins’ full testimony.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of uncrewed systems.

About the Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness

The Partnership for Robotics Competitiveness is a coalition of innovators, manufacturers, end users, and policymakers working to secure America’s leadership of a resilient, trusted robotics ecosystem. The Partnership is built on a simple premise: that a stronger robotics industry is better for everyone. Coordinated action now will ensure the United States leads in the decades ahead. Learn more here.

Media Contact:

Jason Cannata | Communications Director, AUVSI

Email: jcannata@auvsi.org | Phone: 949-892-7498

www.auvsi.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.