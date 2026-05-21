XPONENTIAL 2026 Generates More Than $10 Million in Economic Impact as Global Autonomy Industry Convened in Detroit

World’s largest autonomy event brought nearly 10,000 attendees, 600+ exhibitors and global industry leaders from 50+ countries to Huntington Place

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly 10,000 attendees from across the drone, robotics, defense, manufacturing and autonomous systems sectors convened in Detroit, Michigan last week (May 11-14) for XPONENTIAL 2026, the world’s largest event for uncrewed systems and robotics.

“XPONENTIAL 2026 made clear that autonomy is no longer about proving what’s possible — it’s about scaling what works,” said Michael Robbins, president and CEO of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI). “Detroit was the right place for that conversation, bringing together the leaders, technologies and industrial capabilities needed to move robotics and autonomous systems from innovation to real-world impact across defense, infrastructure, manufacturing, mobility and public safety.”

Co-hosted by AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), the event marked XPONENTIAL’s first time in Detroit and generated approximately $10.8 million in total business sales across lodging, food and beverage, transportation, retail and event services for the Metro Detroit region.

“Detroit showcased the region’s unique strengths as a center for innovation, advanced manufacturing and mobility leadership,” said Claude Molinari, president and CEO of Visit Detroit. “Beyond the significant economic impact generated for local hotels, restaurants and businesses, the XPONENTIAL 2026 conference brought international visibility to Detroit as a destination where emerging technologies are tested, built and deployed.”

Throughout the week, XPONENTIAL 2026 showcased the accelerating shift of autonomy from emerging technology to real-world deployment, bringing together global leaders across industry, government, defense and manufacturing in Detroit for four days of policy discussions, technology demonstrations and strategic collaboration.

Robbins emphasized that the autonomy industry is entering a new phase defined less by experimentation and more by implementation, scale and operational readiness — a theme that carried across keynote discussions, policy conversations and technology demonstrations throughout the event.

Day one opened with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer welcoming attendees to Detroit as AUVSI leaders framed the event around America’s ability to scale, manufacture and operationalize autonomous technologies at a critical moment for global competitiveness. Conversations throughout the opening day focused on regulation, industrial capacity, trusted supply chains and the growing role of autonomy across defense, infrastructure and commercial operations.

Momentum continued on day two as packed keynote sessions, exhibit hall activity and high-level policy conversations underscored the industry’s rapid growth and increasing focus on implementation. Discussions centered on beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations, defense readiness, public trust, AI integration and the infrastructure required to support autonomy at scale, while exhibitors and technology demonstrations highlighted how quickly the sector is moving from pilots to operational deployment. [Read the Day 2 recap]

By day three, conversations increasingly turned toward long-term scalability, secure supply chains and international collaboration, reflecting the industry’s broader transition from innovation to sustained operational execution. Keynotes and sessions examined manufacturing resilience, defense-industrial readiness, trusted sourcing, allied cooperation and the need for policies that can keep pace with the growing adoption of autonomous systems worldwide. [Read the Day 3 recap]

The final day of programming centered on growing momentum around domestic manufacturing and supply chain development, end-user sessions focused on construction and infrastructure applications and public safety and operational deployment sessions. Keynotes included a talk from roboticist and researcher Kate Darling, focus on the broader societal implications of increasingly integrated robotic technologies and remarks from RoboNation President & CEO Daryl Davidson, who highlighted the organization’s growing impact on workforce development and talent pipeline initiatives. [Read the Day 4 recap]

Other major conference highlights included:

- Arthur Herman, New York Times bestselling author of Freedom’s Forge, was in conversation with Michael Cadenazzi, Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, to discuss Detroit’s arc from World War II industrial mobilization to today’s autonomy movement.

- The National Center for Autonomous Technology (NCAT) presented twelve sessions focused on strengthening autonomous workforces, including a Michigan series, Vision to Victory: How Michigan Launched the First Uncrewed Triple Challenge.

- The U.S. Army demonstrated its new UAS Marketplace and attendees experienced a real-world Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) jamming scenario, showing how navigation can be maintained even under active interference.

- The Department of Defense’s Drone Dominance Team hosted its second ever Industry Day—the largest convening of its kind across the program’s two year term—bringing together government and industry to align on priorities for rapidly advancing U.S. drone capabilities, strengthening the industrial base and delivering operational impact.

- XPONENTIAL integrated local defense programming with the Michigan Defense Expo (MDEX), bringing together more than 3,000 defense stakeholders alongside autonomy developers, manufacturers and government leaders focused on acquisition, deployment and industrial capacity.

“XPONENTIAL has always reflected where the autonomy industry stands, and this year’s event showed that the conversation has shifted decisively toward deployment, operational readiness and scale,” said Tom Mitchell, CEO of MDNA. “Bringing XPONENTIAL to Detroit highlighted the region’s role as a place where advanced technologies meet real-world manufacturing, logistics and infrastructure challenges.

XPONENTIAL 2026 BY THE NUMBERS

- Approximately $10.8 million in total economic impact

- Nearly 10,000 attendees

- More than 600 exhibitors

- Attendees from more than 50 countries

- More than 100 conference sessions

- 10,572 hotel room nights generated

- More than 1,400 jobs supported

- More than 3,000 defense stakeholders through MDEX integration

About XPONENTIAL

XPONENTIAL is a yearly gathering of global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry. We’ve proven that collaboration drives innovation, which is why XPONENTIAL is regarded as the premier event to connect and problem-solve with experts across markets and domains. It is THE technology event for autonomy.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of uncrewed systems.

About MDNA

Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), located in Chicago, Illinois, is the U.S. subsidiary of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH in Germany - one of the world’s largest organizers of international trade shows for the machinery, medical, retail, lifestyle and leisure industries. Messe Düsseldorf became the first German trade show organizer to establish a permanent, fully staffed office in the U.S. when it opened MDNA in 1986.

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