Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Opens XPONENTIAL 2026 as Detroit Hosts Global Robotics and Autonomy Industry

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Detroit is once again at the center of American innovation as XPONENTIAL 2026 officially kicks off, bringing thousands of global leaders in robotics, drones, and autonomous systems to Huntington Place for a week of high-impact programming and real-world technology deployment.

The event opened Monday evening with the debut of Keynight—an evening keynote program and reception that brought together leaders from across government, defense, industry, and academia. Headlining the program, Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered remarks focused on Michigan’s role in strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base, advancing drone and autonomous technologies, and building the workforce needed to support them.

Governor Whitmer highlighted Michigan’s deep manufacturing roots and growing leadership in national security innovation, pointing to efforts to expand drone production, support dual-use technology development, and align workforce training with emerging defense needs. She also underscored initiatives like the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing (M3) Initiative, aimed at positioning the state as a hub for maritime autonomy and next-generation shipbuilding, alongside broader investments in advanced mobility and critical infrastructure.

“Michigan’s defense industry has a storied past, a strong present, and a bright future,” said Governor Whitmer. “We’re home to world-class facilities, innovative companies, and talented workers. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together to create good-paying jobs, win a new fighter mission for Selfridge, and train workers to build ships, drones, submarines and more. As global competition increases, let’s stay focused and work together to build the future right here in Michigan.”

The evening keynote program also featured the fireside chat, “Forged in Detroit: Industry, Innovation, and Resilience,” with Arthur Herman, New York Times bestselling author and historian, and the Honorable Michael Cadenazzi, Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Policy, Office of the Secretary of War. The discussion traced the arc from Detroit’s role in the industrial revolution and World War II mobilization to today’s autonomy transformation, emphasizing how supply chains, manufacturing capacity, and industrial policy remain foundational to resilience, innovation, and national competitiveness.

The program concluded with remarks from Michael Robbins, AUVSI President & CEO, who officially kicked off the Keynight reception and set the tone for the week ahead.

“Detroit is where things get built—and that’s exactly where this industry is right now,” said Robbins. “We’re moving beyond concepts and into deployment, manufacturing scale, and integration across every domain.”

Show Floor Opens as Industry Focus Shifts to Deployment and Scale

Today marks the official opening of the sold-out XPONENTIAL show floor at Huntington Place, featuring cutting-edge technologies across air, ground, and maritime domains in commercial, civil, and defense sectors. The conference program continues with a full slate of keynote sessions and panels focused on scaling autonomy, strengthening supply chains, and enabling innovation through policy and regulation.

Tuesday Keynotes to Address Policy, Industrial Base, and Scaling Autonomy

- Community Address: AUVSI’s Michael Robbins will ground the audience in the industry’s mission, outlining what matters most in the year ahead and issuing clear calls to action for industry, government, and partners as autonomy scales globally.

- Industrial Base Leadership: DoW’s Michael Cadenazzi will expand on Monday’s discussion with remarks on the state of the U.S. industrial base, focusing on supply chain resilience, production readiness, and the policy frameworks needed to support autonomy and national competitiveness in a contested global environment.

- Federal Regulatory Voices on Autonomy: Senior leaders from the Federal Aviation Administration will provide perspectives on the evolving regulatory environment for drones and advanced air mobility, with a focus on safety, integration, and enabling innovation at scale.

- Why Here, Why Now: From Where It’s Built to How It Scales: A fireside conversation with Manna Air Delivery Founder Bobby Healy and Tulsa Innovation Lab’s Executive Director Jennifer Hankins will explore how policy momentum, regional strategy, and ecosystem readiness are shaping where autonomous systems take root—and which regions are positioned to lead as the industry scales.

Across the week, attendees will engage in defense-focused programming, including integration with the co-located Michigan Defense Expo (MDEX) event, end-user workshops grounded in real-world deployment, government roundtables under Chatham House Rule, and international forums focused on standards alignment and market access.

With a sold-out show floor, a high-impact keynote lineup, and expanded defense and policy programming, XPONENTIAL 2026 reflects a clear shift in the industry—from potential to production, and from concept to capability.

XPONENTIAL runs May 11–14 and is expected to generate significant economic and innovation impact for the Detroit region.

About XPONENTIAL

XPONENTIAL is a yearly gathering of global leaders and end users in the uncrewed systems and robotics industry. We’ve proven that collaboration drives innovation, which is why XPONENTIAL is regarded as the premier event to connect and problem-solve with experts across markets and domains. It is THE technology event for autonomy.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics industry. AUVSI advocates for policy, education, and innovation that support safe and productive use of uncrewed systems.

About MDNA

Messe Düsseldorf North America (MDNA), located in Chicago, Illinois, is the U.S. subsidiary of Messe Düsseldorf GmbH in Germany – one of the world’s largest organizers of international trade shows for the machinery, medical, retail, lifestyle and leisure industries. Messe Düsseldorf became the first German trade show organizer to establish a permanent, fully staffed office in the U.S. when it opened MDNA in 1986.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.