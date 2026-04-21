Built Different: Jason C. Bass Debuts Open Nvite Using the Rising ‘Vibe Coding’ Method

Jason C. Bass, Founder of Open Nvite Open Nvite App

Founder Jason C. Bass Emerges as a Leading Voice in Human-Centered Tech Innovation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations around the loneliness epidemic, digital fatigue, and social media burnout continue to dominate the headlines domestically and abroad, Open Nvite positions itself as a scalable, behavior-first solution. Open Nvite, a breakthrough social platform built through the new method known as vibe coding, is now officially live and accessible to the public via its web app, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of human-centered technology.This public web launch represents a shift in how technology is being conceptualized, built, and experienced. With the iOS and Android mobile apps slated for release early May 2026, the platform is intentionally designed to reduce screen dependency while increasing meaningful, real-world interaction.Developed by experienced strategist and hospitality innovator Jason C. Bass, Open Nvite introduces a new category within social tech, one that prioritizes real-world engagement over digital consumption. At a time when founders and developers are rapidly embracing vibe coding, Open Nvite stands at the forefront as a category-defining platform.“After COVID, we became even more rooted in the digital experience, but at the cost of how we truly connect,” says Founder Jason C. Bass. “With Open Nvite, we’re using technology with intention, just enough to help people find each other, then stepping aside so real-life interaction can take over. Vibe coding allowed us to build something that feels human first, not algorithm first.”Unlike traditional social media platforms driven by algorithms, content performance, and digital identity, Open Nvite leverages lightweight technology to facilitate spontaneous, in-person connection. Users can post and discover real-time, public invitations known as “open invites”, for simple shared experiences, from casual conversations at a café to impromptu outdoor activities.Solo designed and developed using AI by experienced strategist and hospitality innovator Jason C. Bass, the platform reflects a new era of independent, tech-enabled innovation. The concept of vibe coding, quickly gaining traction across startup and developer communities, focuses on rapid, intuitive product development rooted in cultural awareness, emotional intelligence, and behavioral design. Bass is emerging as a leading voice within this space.Key Features of Open Nvite Web App Include:Real-time public invitations for in-person activitiesLocation-based discovery for spontaneous connectionUser profiles for individuals and commercial organizationsTime-bound interactions designed for ease and authenticityA frictionless user experience built for immediacy and simplicityWith its web app now live, Open Nvite is inviting early adopters, creators, and community builders to experience a new layer of social connectivity, one that blends innovation with intention. The upcoming mobile app release is expected to expand accessibility and accelerate user adoption, further positioning Open Nvite as a leader in next-generation social platforms.To explore the platform, visit: www.opennvite.com About Open NviteOpen Nvite is a human-centered social discovery platform designed to help people connect in real life through simple, public invitations. Built using vibe coding principles and powered by AI, the platform removes the pressure of traditional social media and empowers users to engage in spontaneous, meaningful experiences offline, bridging the gap between artificial intelligence, hospitality, technology, and human connection.Media Contact:Carcelia Ivorycarcelia@blckivorymedia.com

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