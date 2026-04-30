Creatives of Color Weekend 2026 Returns to Atlanta : A 3-Day Cultural Takeover Defining the Future of Creative Ownership

Creatives of Color Weekend 2026 Schedule

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, Creatives of Color Weekend returns to Atlanta May 7–9, 2026, positioning the city at the center of a rapidly expanding industry where ownership, monetization, and infrastructure are critical to long-term success.All events are free to attend with required registration. Tickets can be secured at CreativesofColor.com.Founded by Brandon Butler and produced by Butter.ATL in partnership with Atlanta Hawks, the three-day experience is expected to draw more than 5,000 creatives across major venues including State Farm Arena, The Gathering Spot, and Fox Theatre.With the rapid rise of vertical content, AI-driven production, and new digital workflows, often referred to as “vibe coding”, the barriers to entry are shifting, but so is the urgency around ownership, monetization, and long-term sustainability. Creatives of Color Weekend is designed to meet that moment, positioning Atlanta as a hub for creators building not just audiences, but infrastructure.Now in its largest iteration to date, the event has evolved into a multi-venue platform connecting creatives to capital pathways, industry relationships, and scalable business strategies at a pivotal moment for the creator economy.Programming Includes:State of Creatives Summit (May 7 | State Farm Arena)Keynotes and panels focused on ownership, intellectual property, and sustainable business models.Opening Keynote: Brandon ButlerFireside Chat: (moderated by Brandon Butler)Deante Kyle, Host of Grits and Eggs PodcastOwnership / IP Panel: (moderated by Brandon Butler):Reginald Matthews; Marina Skye, Owner/Operator of SetBySkye; Phillana Williams, Director, Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment & Nightlife, City of AtlantaNew Economy Panel: (moderated by Brandon Butler):Porchia Marie, Founder of Dope People MeetLeague; Lisette Correa; Matthew Frazier, CEO of Mk AmericanaFLOWERS: The Creative Honors (May 8 | The Gathering Spot Rooftop)A celebration recognizing creatives shaping Atlanta’s cultural landscape.Honorees:Plushette Ellis, Founder, Artistic Logistics, Melissa A. Mitchell, Artist + Designer + CEO, Abeille Creations, Fabian Williams, Visual Artist, Occasional Superstar, Sumayyah Ali, Founder & Creative Director, Power Haus CreativeCreatives of Color Live (May 9 | Fox Theatre)A full-day conference covering AI, funding, and content strategy.Speakers Include:Brian Hightower, Owner, Hightower Media / BHIGHTV; George F. Baker III, Muralist & Illustrator, GFB3, Blair Caffey, Founder/Head of Creative & Marketing, Honor Roll Clothing, Sequoyah Glenn, Founder & Principal, ninetwofour; Drew Tucker, Director of Music Programs & Partnerships, South Arts, Angela Harris Dance Performance and Choreography, Faculty, Spelman College, Dance Canvas, E. Mackey, Founder, Blvck Spades / Dope Heart MediaFireside Conversation:Adriane V. Jefferson, Executive Director, City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs (in conversation with Brandon Butler)With a focus on ownership, monetization, and long-term growth, the weekend positions Atlanta not just as a cultural capital, but as a model for creative economic power.Media are invited to cover all three days of programming, including on-site coverage at State Farm Arena and The Fox Theatre, interviews with Brandon Butler and featured speakers, and access to Atlanta’s most influential and next-generation creatives. With activations across multiple high-profile venues, the weekend presents a range of strong visual and storytelling opportunities.For media inquiries or press interviews please contact Carcelia “Cece” Ivory at carcelia@blckivorymedia.com or (470) 358-0497.ABOUT BUTTER.ATLButter.ATL is a leading cultural media platform dedicated to telling the stories of Atlanta through content, community, and creative strategy. With a growing audience of over 140,000, the platform continues to shape conversations around culture, business, and innovation. Its ownership group includes Grammy Award-winning artists Big Boi and Killer Mike.ABOUT BRANDON BUTLERBrandon Butler is the Founder and CEO of Butter.ATL, a cultural strategist, media personality, and community builder at the forefront of Atlanta’s creative economy. Through platforms like Butternomics and his partnership with WSB-TV Channel 2, Butler continues to bridge culture and business while creating opportunities for the next generation of creatives.PRESS CONTACTCarcelia “Cece” IvoryCEO & Sr. Publicist | Blck Ivory Mediacarcelia@blckivorymedia.com

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