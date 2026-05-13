ButterATL Closes 3rd Annual Creatives of Color Weekend with World Cup Initiative and $5K Donation

Photo by Champion Dreams

The three-day experience empowered creators with tools, insights, and connections shaping the next era of the creator economy.

Creatives deserve access to information, relationships, and opportunities that can truly change the trajectory of their careers and this weekend provides that platform.” — Brandon Butler, Founder and CEO of ButterATL

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatives of Color Weekend 2026 wrapped this past weekend after three powerful days of conversation, connection, and community centered around the future of the creator economy. Hosted by Brandon Butler and ButterATL , the weekend generated more than 3,000 RSVPs and brought creatives from across Georgia and surrounding states to Atlanta for an experience many attendees described as both inspiring and necessary.From May 7–9, creators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and media professionals gathered at venues including State Farm Arena, The Gathering Spot, and Fox Theatre for programming focused on ownership, AI, monetization, media access, and long-term sustainability in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.Thursday’s opening programming at State Farm Arena included a collaboration with the Atlanta Hawks Creator Collective, helping set the tone for a weekend focused on creative infrastructure, access, and opportunity within Atlanta’s growing creator economy.One of the standout moments from Friday’s programming was when Butler announced a new Butter.ATL initiative that will allow selected creatives the opportunity to help produce content surrounding the FIFA World Cup as it makes its way to Atlanta. The announcement that this opportunity allows creators to earn up to $1000 per video, was a moment that immediately sparked excitement throughout the room and reinforced the weekend’s commitment to creating tangible opportunities for promising talent.Friday night’s FLOWERS: The Creative Honors ceremony continued that conversation, as honorees and attendees expressed appreciation for a platform that not only celebrates creative talent, but also creates real opportunities for education, access, and growth within the industry.This year’s honorees included:Plushette Ellis — Founder, Artistic LogisticsMelissa A. Mitchell — Artist + Designer + CEO, Abeille CreationsFabian Williams — Visual Artist, Occasional SuperstarSumayyah Ali — Founder & Creative Director, Power Haus CreativeTiryk Borrego — Motion Graphic Designer, Co-Founder, Lotus RoserySaturday’s programming at Fox Theatre delivered some of the weekend’s most impactful conversations. In addition to hosting the show, Dani Canada of BOSSIP hosted a standout media panel featuring Ida Harris of Black Enterprise and Darron Ricks Jr. of ESSENCE. Attendees also experienced six TED Talk-style presentations from creatives and industry leaders sharing practical insights on branding, AI integration, business development, and content strategy.The day also featured a fireside conversation with Adriane Jefferson, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs for the City of Atlanta, who discussed the growing opportunities for Atlanta’s creative community surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup and the city’s continued investment in creative infrastructure and culture.Throughout the weekend, speakers openly shared insights and strategies that are often hidden behind expensive courses, private communities, and industry gatekeeping. In return, attendees continuously expressed appreciation for a platform intentionally created to educate, empower, and invest in creatives of color.One attendee traveled more than two hours each day for two of the three event days, emphasizing the value and inspiration she gained from the weekend. “I drove 2 hours because I saw the value in this event,” Brittney Fiasco shared. “They dropped so many gems, so many ideas, and motivational speaking that really breathed life into me.” Her testimony reflected the atmosphere throughout the weekend, as creatives, entrepreneurs, and innovators left feeling equipped and inspired to elevate both their creative passions and professional careers.The weekend concluded with a celebratory after-party benefiting Silence the Shame, the nonprofit organization founded by Shanti Das. During the evening, Brandon Butler’s nonprofit organization, The 404 Fund, presented a $5,000 donation to support the organization’s continued mental health advocacy and community initiatives. With music provided by Atlanta’s own DJ Jelly, the night closed with a reminder that community impact and cultural responsibility remain central to the mission behind Creatives of Color Weekend.As the creator economy continues to expand, Creatives of Color Weekend is proving to be more than just an event. It is quickly becoming a vital platform where creatives gain not only inspiration, but access, strategy, and opportunities capable of shaping the future of their careers.ABOUT BUTTERATLButterATL is a leading cultural media platform dedicated to telling the stories of Atlanta through content, community, and creative strategy. With a growing audience of over 140,000, the platform continues to shape conversations around culture, business, and innovation.

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