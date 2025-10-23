Boostlingo Launches AI Interpreter, the First Hybrid Human and AI Solution for On-Demand Interpreting

Boostlingo AI Interpreter

Across the US, millions rely on a language other than English to access essential services. AI Interpreter bridges that gap responsibly, delivering scalable access while preserving quality and empathy” — Bryan Forrester, CEO of Boostlingo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boostlingo , a leading interpreting technology company, announced the release of AI Interpreter today. This reinforces the company’s technology leadership in on-demand interpreting with one of the first hybrid human/AI solutions available at scale to businesses in the United States and Europe.With Boostlingo AI Interpreter, organizations can access artificial intelligence–powered interpreting for everyday, lower-risk conversations such as appointment scheduling or check-ins while maintaining instant rollover to Boostlingo’s massive network of 17,000 human interpreters at any time for any reason, including sensitive and high-stakes conversations. This hybrid approach expands access to interpretation, helps manage costs, and ensures critical conversations remain human-centered.“Across the U.S., millions rely on a language other than English to access essential services,” said Bryan Forrester, CEO of Boostlingo. “AI Interpreter bridges that gap responsibly, delivering scalable access while preserving quality and empathy.”Boostlingo’s AI Interpreter augments human capacity with high-performing AI that can handle high-volume, lower-risk interactions and automatically escalate when human nuance is required.“AI interpreting should be safe and reliable,” said Brian D’Agostino, Chief Product Officer at Boostlingo. “We are training and releasing AI for new languages only after professional interpreters within our BHUB have rigorously tested them to ensure accuracy, safety, and real-world reliability.”AI Interpreter supports 23 interpreted languages and 253 language pairs, achieving accuracy rates that surpass industry standards. Additionally, Boostlingo’s platform now includes automatic language detection across 56 languages. The company continues to expand the number of languages supported, focusing on delivering AI Interpretation for rarer languages.Over 5,000 trial users have worked with AI Interpreter in 2025, representing a 30 percent increase in AI-only Remote Simultaneous Interpreting sessions compared to late 2024. Organizations such as the Association of Portuguese-Speaking Olympic Committees and Dansk IT have already seen transformative results: they have reduced travel costs for human interpreters, improved interpretation access, and expanded language support to thousands of participants in real time.“I believe truly that we actually have started, if not a revolution, a movement towards finally an application of AI that makes sense,” said Hans Ravnkjær Larsen, Chief of Events at Dansk IT.Boostlingo AI Interpreter enables organizations to meet language needs efficiently while aligning with evolving federal guidance on responsible AI adoption.“We are not just building smarter tools,” added Forrester. “We are building a more inclusive interpreting solution for everyone. This product release expands language access for our clients and helps them save money. We’re proud to be leading the way with AI in our industry. We think this will be a game-changer when paired with our extensive network of human interpreters.”About BoostlingoBoostlingo builds technology that helps businesses connect across languages. Based in Austin, TX, we serve more than 3,000 organizations with interpreting, translation, multilingual events, and interpreter management solutions. Our AI-powered platform helps every organization reach the right language professional or service when they need it.For more information, visit https://boostlingo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.