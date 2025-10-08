New Report Explores How Schools Can Close Interpreting Gaps

New 36-page study explores how schools meet language access needs amid shrinking budgets, shifting federal expectations, and evolving AI technology.

When evaluating language access solutions, it’s important to look at your organization’s needs as a whole, ask yourself, ‘How do we provide equal and meaningful access to education?’” — Katharine Allen

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following two successful reports on healthcare interpreting, Boostlingo published the Educational Interpreting Report 2025 , a 36-page study exploring how schools meet language access needs amid shrinking budgets, shifting federal expectations, and evolving AI technology.Based on survey data from 65 educational professionals, the report reveals a persistent issue: Last year, 57% of respondents had to communicate with limited English proficient (LEP) families without an interpreter. These interpreting gaps hinder student success and leave schools struggling to meet compliance standards and growing demand.Following new Department of Justice (DOJ) guidance , schools are encouraged to find ways to adapt using AI tools and machine translation. The Educational Interpreting Report 2025 provides the data and direction they need to do just that, featuring expert insights from Katharine Allen and Giovanna Carriero-Contreras, founding members of the American Association of Interpreters and Translators in Education (AAITE).“When evaluating language access solutions, it’s important to look at your organization’s needs as a whole,” Allen advises. “Ask yourself, ‘How do we provide equal and meaningful access to education?’”Although funding challenges grow and new technologies reshape communication, language access remains the foundation of educational equity. The Educational Interpreting Report 2025 highlights where progress is being made, and where support is still needed, to help schools, educators, and language service providers (LSPs) ensure every family can participate in their child’s education.The full Educational Interpreting Report 2025 is available for free download at boostlingo.com/2025-education-interpreting-report.Methodology: Boostlingo surveyed 65 educational professionals, and the results should be interpreted as indicative rather than representative of all U.S. educational professionals.About BoostlingoBoostlingo is an interpreting technology company based in Austin, TX, dedicated to building innovative solutions that help its customers communicate without barriers and increase language access for all. The Boostlingo platform offers video, phone, and on-demand interpreting, industry-leading interpreter management and scheduling tools, remote simultaneous interpretation, video conferencing capabilities, and advanced AI captioning and transcription.For more information, visit https://boostlingo.com

