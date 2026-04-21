Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, April 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Monday, April 20, 2026, includes the following:

Monday, April 20 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at the Grand Opening of the Scout Training Facility, 860 Community Road, Blythewood, S.C.

Monday, April 20 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster join Audubon South Carolina and members of the South Carolina General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing for S. 383, Official State Migratory Bird, at the Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Beidler Forest, 336 Sanctuary Road, Harleyville, S.C.