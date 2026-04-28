Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, April 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of April 27, 2026, include the following:

Tuesday, April 28: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Arrival Ceremony welcoming His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Her Majesty Queen Camilla, The White House, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, April 29 at 12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will meet with S.C. STEM Students on Signing Day, Statehouse, South Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 30 at 10:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Small Business Day at the State House Press Conference, Statehouse, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: April 20, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of April 20, 2026, included:

Monday, April 20

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Grand Opening of the Scout Motors Training Facility, 860 Community Road, Blythewood, S.C.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined Audubon South Carolina and members of the South Carolina General Assembly for a ceremonial bill signing for S. 383, Official State Migratory Bird, at the Audubon Center and Sanctuary at Beidler Forest, 336 Sanctuary Road, Harleyville, S.C.

Tuesday, April 21

4:30 PM: Economic development call.

Wednesday, April 22

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to William “Henry” Johnson, Jr.

1:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 10th Annual Global Eco Adventures' EcoBall, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, April 23

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster was the Keynote Speaker at the Celebration of the 118th birthday of the United States Army Reserve, 81 Wildcat Way, Fort Jackson, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the South Carolina Land Trust Network Legislative Day presentation, Governor’s Office, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

12:45 PM: Policy meeting.

1:50 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

2:15 PM: Gov. McMaster provided the Keynote at the South Carolina’s 2027 “Teacher of the Year Gala in the Garden” Luncheon, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Teacher of the Year press conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Friday, April 24

4:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

Saturday, April 25

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Hickory Top Polo Classic, Camden, S.C.