Ferrara Candy Company selects Orangeburg County for first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ferrara Candy Company (Ferrara), a leading sugar confectioner in the United States, Brazil and Europe, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operation in Orangeburg County. The company’s $675 million investment is projected to create 1,000 manufacturing and corporate jobs over the next 10 years.

Headquartered in Chicago for 118 years, Ferrara operates a network of more than 30 facilities worldwide and employs more than 9,400 people. Its products are sold in over 60 countries and span a portfolio of more than 40 iconic brands including NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Jelly Belly® in the U.S., Terry’s and Carambar in Europe, and Dori in Brazil. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company.

Ferrara’s new operation will be located at Highway 21 and Rowesville Road in Orangeburg, where the company plans to construct a 750,000-square-foot manufacturing facility including processing and packaging, a warehouse for raw and pack materials, and an administrative office. The investment will support Ferrara’s high level of consumer demand and strengthen its position as a leader in sugar confections.

The first production lines in the new facility are expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2029. Individuals interested in joining the Ferrara team should visit readySC’s recruitment website, https://ferrara.readyscjobs.com/. Companies interested in becoming a supplier or vendor for Ferrara should complete the online interest form.

After the Joint Bond Review Committee recommended approval, the State Fiscal Accountability Authority authorized the issuance of General Obligation State Economic Development Bonds in a principal amount not exceeding $85 million to offset the cost of acquiring the site, site improvements and related infrastructure.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development also approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Our new Orangeburg facility represents a major step forward in transforming Ferrara’s manufacturing scale and capability, positioning the company for long-term global leadership. We are excited about the opportunity to inspire sweetness in the Palmetto State, and we are grateful to the leadership of Governor McMaster, Secretary Lightsey and their teams, and the Orangeburg County officials, in their partnership and effort to bring us to South Carolina.” -Ferrara Chief Executive Officer Marco Capurso

“Today marks a transformative moment for Orangeburg County and all of South Carolina. Ferrara Candy Company’s $675 million investment in the Midlands is a powerful vote of confidence in our state that will bring many new opportunities for our people. We are proud Ferrara has chosen South Carolina as a place to build their future and look forward to the company’s continued success here.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to welcome Ferrara Candy Company to the Palmetto State. This milestone investment in Orangeburg County, as well as the addition of 1,000 new quality jobs in South Carolina, is set to transform the community, strengthen the workforce and fuel economic prosperity for generations to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Orangeburg County is excited to add Ferrara Candy Company to a growing list of international companies that have discovered the advantages we offer business and industry. We look forward to partnering with them as we strive together to make our community a better place to live and work.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright

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