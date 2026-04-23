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Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedules: Thursday, April 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Thursday, April 23, 2026, include the following: 

Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in Toast N’ Topics Anderson Chamber of Commerce at Anderson University, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Thursday, April 23 at 1:15 PM: Gov. McMaster will join Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Ceremony and Press Conference, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: Members of the media covering the ceremony should plan to arrive at 1:15 PM. The press conference is expected to begin at approximately 3:00 PM. 

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Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedules: Thursday, April 23, 2026

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