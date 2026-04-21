Governor McMaster Ceremonially Signs State Migratory Bird Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today joined Audubon South Carolina and members of the General Assembly at Francis Beidler Forest for a ceremonial bill signing of the Prothonotary Warbler Recognition Act, officially designating the Prothonotary Warbler as South Carolina’s state migratory bird.

The legislation passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly, reflecting broad, bipartisan support for conserving the state’s natural heritage and the habitats that migratory birds depend on.

The ceremonial signing took place at the Francis Beidler Forest Audubon Center and Sanctuary, home to the largest remaining old-growth Cypress-Tupelo swamp in the world and critical habitat for Prothonotary Warblers and other migratory birds along the Atlantic Flyway.

“South Carolina is uniquely blessed with beautiful natural resources, and we have a responsibility to protect them,” Governor McMaster said. “Naming the Prothonotary Warbler as our state migratory bird represents the importance of preserving our wetlands and ensuring future generations can experience places like Beidler Forest.”

Sometimes called the “swamp canary,” the Prothonotary Warbler is a bright yellow songbird that nests in forested wetlands across South Carolina. Each year, approximately 50,000 of these birds return to the state after completing a remarkable 5,000-mile migration between South America and the Southeast, often returning to the same nesting sites in swamps and river corridors.

“This designation is about awareness and education, because the more people understand these birds and the habitats they depend on, the more likely we are to protect them for the long-term,” said Rebecca Haynes, Executive Director at Audubon South Carolina. “For species like the Prothonotary Warbler, South Carolina isn’t just a stop along the way—it’s where they nest and raise their young, and is essential to their survival. What we do to conserve habitat here has an out-sized impact on the future of this species.”

The effort to designate the bird brought together lawmakers, conservation organizations, and community advocates from across the state, underscoring a shared commitment to stewardship and conservation.

By elevating the Prothonotary Warbler as a symbol of South Carolina’s migratory bird heritage, leaders hope to inspire greater awareness of the importance of protecting wetlands, which support wildlife, improve water quality, and buffer communities from flooding.

For visitors, Beidler Forest offers a close-up look at this iconic species, with Prothonotary Warblers returning each spring to nest among the ancient cypress trees that define this unique landscape.