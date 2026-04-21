Cavo Health Offers End-to-End Chart Retrieval Services to Complement its Full Suite of Coding Solutions

Cavo Health Chart Retrieval Services Cavo Health

In addition to our comprehensive coding solutions, we offer payers the ability to retrieve charts from hundreds of EMRs, reducing bottlenecks and thus increasing coding efficiency and productivity.” — George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavo Health , a leader in risk adjustment diagnostic coding, quality measures / HEDIS abstraction and point of care autonomous coding / CDI, today announced its Chart Retrieval as a Service, enabling health plans, providers, and ACOs to seamlessly access complete and timely medical records to augment its healthcare technology solutions. Together, these offerings create a unified ecosystem that reduces friction across clinical and administrative workflows while improving accuracy and financial outcomes.As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to improve accuracy, compliance, and financial performance, access to complete clinical documentation remains a persistent challenge. Cavo Health’s chart retrieval service addresses this gap by virtually eliminating provider lift and workflow friction.“Better data drives better care,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health. “In addition to our comprehensive coding solutions, we also offer payers the ability to retrieve charts from hundreds of EMRs, reducing bottlenecks and thus increasing coding efficiency and productivity. Our clients can now rely on Cavo not just for best-in-class AI-driven coding and analytics, but also for the foundational data required to drive those outcomes.”Key Benefits of Cavo Health’s Chart Retrieval Service:• Improved Data Completeness: Maximize capture of clinical documentation to support HCC coding, HEDIS measures, and audit readiness• Accelerated Turnaround Times: Streamlined provider outreach and automated tracking reduce delays and administrative burden• Higher Retrieval Rates: Proven processes ensure comprehensive record collection• Seamless Integration: Fully integrated with the Cavo platform.• Compliance & Security: HITRUST and industry standards for secure data exchangeAbout Cavo HealthCavo Health is a U.S. based healthcare technology company delivering higher HCC recall with the industry’s most accurate, audit-ready coding platform for payers & providers. Powered by Precise Word Matching AI , Cavo automates risk adjustment coding and HEDIS abstraction for payers and autonomous point-of-care ICD-10 coding and CDI for providers with fully transparent, defensible results. Built by coders, its HITRUST-certified platform achieves 98%+ recall, drives 2-4x productivity, and 15x+ ROI, combined with personalized first-class service. For more information on how Cavo Health can benefit your organization, visit: www.CavoHealth.com

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