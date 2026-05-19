Cavo Health Unlocks the Full Potential of Ambient AI with Industry-Leading HCC Recall and Real-Time Coding Precision

Enabling Ambient AI to deliver measurable financial impact, accuracy, and true point-of-care differentiation

Cavo delivers the full complexity of each patient by ensuring that every diagnosis is precisely captured, fully substantiated, and translated into compliant, revenue-ready coding in real time.” — George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambient AI has rapidly transformed clinical documentation, enabling providers to capture patient encounters with unprecedented efficiency. But as adoption accelerates, healthcare organizations demand greater accountability, requiring ambient AI vendors to deliver more than efficiency; they must deliver accuracy, transparency, and financial outcomes to stay ahead of the competition. Cavo Health addresses this critical gap and is partnering with leading ambient AI platforms to deliver real-time, autonomous coding and CDI with industry-leading HCC recall and diagnostic precision at the point of care where every conversation is transformed into accurate, high-value and improved patient outcomes.Powered by its proprietary Precise Word Matching AI, Cavo ensures that every HCC, including the most highly specific, rare, complex and combination codes are accurately identified and validated in real time. The result is a complete representation of the patient, regardless of complexity, that drives both financial performance and better care.“Ambient AI is very efficient at capturing the clinical conversation, but providers and organizations are seeking more now,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health. “Cavo enables Ambient AI vendors to deliver the full patient complexity and value of that conversation by ensuring that every diagnosis is precisely captured, fully substantiated, and translated into compliant, revenue-ready coding in real time.”Without precise coding and validation, organizations face:• Missed or undercoded diagnoses, leading to lost reimbursement• Inability to capture complex, combination, and highly specific codes• Increased denials due to a lack of direct links to documentationBy integrating the Cavo Coder for autonomous coding and CDI, ambient AI vendors gain a powerful and immediate market differentiator with:• 98–99% HCC recall, ensuring the comprehensive capture of all clinically supported codes including rare, complex, and combination ICD-10 codes often missed by machine learning AI platforms• In-workflow CDI guidance, improving documentation completeness without post-visit queries• Physician authored treatment options to save time and reduce burnout• Transparent, evidence-based coding logic designed to support audit readiness and compliance, decreasing denials• Elimination of downstream coding and rework, accelerating time to bill• Consistent performance without model drift, retraining requirements and weeks to months of lost productivity with machine learning AIOperating at the point of care, Cavo ensures that every encounter is complete, compliant, and financially optimized before it is closed.About Cavo HealthCavo Health is a U.S. based healthcare technology company delivering higher HCC recall with theindustry’s most accurate, audit-ready coding platform for payers & providers. Powered by Precise WordMatching AI, Cavo automates risk adjustment coding and HEDIS abstraction for payers and autonomouspoint-of-care ICD-10 coding and CDI for providers with fully transparent, defensible results. Built bycoders, its HITRUST-certified platform achieves 98%+ recall, drives 2-4x productivity, and 15x+ ROI,combined with personalized first-class service.For more information on how Cavo Health can benefit your organization, visit: www.CavoHealth.com

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